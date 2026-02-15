Auger-Aliassime swats aside Bublik to power into Rotterdam final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime produced a dominant display of attacking tennis on Saturday to power past Alexander Bublik into the Rotterdam Open final with a 6-1, 6-2 win in just 54 minutes.

The world number six hit 25 winners in the match to sweep aside his Kazakh opponent and set up a final with top-seeded Australian, Alex de Minaur.

"It's tough to not be satisfied," said Auger-Aliassime, who was unplayable at times.

"I was striking the ball well from the beginning and I never looked back, so it was a great match," added the 25-year-old.

The Canadian raced off to a flying start, breaking Bublik's first service game with a combination of fierce groundstrokes and stubborn defence.

A Bublik double fault and netted forehand gifted Auger-Aliassime another break in the sixth game, leaving him to serve for the set at 5-1 up.

Auger-Aliassime wrapped up the first set in just 25 minutes, finishing with his second ace to cap a near-flawless set of tennis, with 13 winners and just six errors.

The second set started more competitively, going on serve until Auger-Aliassime grasped the initiative in the fifth game, pouncing on an ill-judged drop shot to break Bublik.

Bublik was reduced to trying a playful underarm serve in his next service game, delighting the Rotterdam crowd, but he was again broken and Auger-Aliassime served for the match.

At match point, the Kazakh player dumped a lame backhand into the bottom of the net to gift Auger-Aliassime the contest and a chance to claim his second title in Rotterdam.

- 'Great mental performance' -

In Saturday's earlier semi-final, De Minaur took advantage of 41 unforced errors from the racket of France's Ugo Humbert to clinch a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Neither player was at their best in a semi-final marred by dozens of mistakes but De Minaur produced more consistent tennis at the big moments, saving 10 break points.

"I tried my best to be as solid as I could and today was another great mental performance," said De Minaur.

"I was in a lot of tough moments on my serve and the fact that I was able to hang tough and find a way out of these service games was critical...

"Hopefully tomorrow I don't have to save that many break points."

The 26-year-old Australian is the first person in the tournament's history to reach three consecutive finals.

The world number eight is hoping to make it third time lucky in Rotterdam after losing the last two finals to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

The world's top two are not in Rotterdam this year. Sinner did not enter while Alcaraz withdrew after his epic efforts to win the Australian Open earlier this month.

