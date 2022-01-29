Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming Online: When and Where to watch live

Barty Vs Collins Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: Australia's Ashleigh Barty will be eyeing her third Grand Slam title when she meets Danielle Collins of the United States in the Australian Open final on Saturday. Barty, the current World No.1, had defeated Madison Keys in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) in the semi-finals to book a place in the final - her best performance at the Australian Open. Barty needs one more victory to be the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam title since 1978. Collins, meanwhile, cruised past Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 as she continued her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. The 27th-seeded Collins took only 78 minutes to beat the seventh-seeded Swiatek. Let's take a look at live streaming details, venue, and match timings.

Where is Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins taking place?

The Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins will take place in Melbourne.

At what time does the Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins begin?

The Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins begins at 2:00 PM IST on Saturday (January 29).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins?

The Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins will be aired live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How to watch the Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins online?

The online streaming of the Australian Open women's singles final - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins match will be available on the SonyLIV app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/tennis