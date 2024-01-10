Australian Open 2024 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know
Australian Open 2024 draws Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know about the men's and women's singles draw of Australian Open 2024
With the tune-up events almost over - in Brisbane International and the United Cup - all eyes are now on Melbourne as the season's first Grand Slam is upon us. The 2024 Australian Open is all set to kick off from January 14 onwards at Melbourne Park where some of the top players will be in action. While the cynosure of the ATP singles field was around the return of Rafael Nadal after 12 months owing to a hip injury which he had incurred at this very tournament last year, the Spaniard opted out last Sunday, a week into his comeback tournament in Brisbane, citing a fresh hip injury. The onus will hence be on the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev to end the reign of defending champion Novak Djokovic, who will be aiming for his 11th major at the Rod Laver Arena. In the women's singles field, the focus will be on the Big Three - Iga Swiatek, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and newly-crowned Brisbane winner Elena Rybakina.
ALSO READ: Djokovic, Alcaraz and...? A look at top contenders for Australian Open 2024 men's singles title
While the tournament will kick off from January 14 at the Melbourne Park, here are all the details for the 2024 Australian Open draw…
When is Australian Open 2024 draw?
The Australian Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will take place on January 11, Thursday, in Melbourne.
At what time will Australian Open 2024 draw begin?
The Australian Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 7:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2024 draw?
The Australian Open 2024 draw will not be aired in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 draw?
The live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw will be available on Australian Open's official YouTube channel. You can however catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com.
Australian Open 2024 SEEDINGS -
MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Alexander Zverev
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Holger Rune
9. Hubert Hurkacz
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Casper Ruud
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Grigor Dimitrov
14. Tommy Paul
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Ben Shelton
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Nicolas Jarry
19. Cameron Norrie
20. Adrian Mannarino
21. Ugo Humbert
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24. Jan-Lennard Struff
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Sebastian Baez
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Sebastian Korda
30. Tomas Etcheverry
31. Alexander Bublik
32. Jiri Lehecka
WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
11. Jelena Ostapenko
12. Qinwen Zheng
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Daria Kasatkina
15. Veronika Kudermetova
16. Caroline Garcia
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Elina Svitolina
20. Magda Linette
21. Donna Vekic
22. Sorana Cirstea
23. Anastasia Potapova
24. Anhelina Kalinina
25. Elise Mertens
26. Jasmine Paolini
27. Emma Navarro
28. Lesia Tsurenko
29. Lin Zhu
30. Xinyu Wang
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Leylah Fernandez