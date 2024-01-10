Australian Open 2024 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

With the tune-up events almost over - in Brisbane International and the United Cup - all eyes are now on Melbourne as the season's first Grand Slam is upon us. The 2024 Australian Open is all set to kick off from January 14 onwards at Melbourne Park where some of the top players will be in action. While the cynosure of the ATP singles field was around the return of Rafael Nadal after 12 months owing to a hip injury which he had incurred at this very tournament last year, the Spaniard opted out last Sunday, a week into his comeback tournament in Brisbane, citing a fresh hip injury. The onus will hence be on the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev to end the reign of defending champion Novak Djokovic, who will be aiming for his 11th major at the Rod Laver Arena. In the women's singles field, the focus will be on the Big Three - Iga Swiatek, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and newly-crowned Brisbane winner Elena Rybakina. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 9(AFP)

While the tournament will kick off from January 14 at the Melbourne Park, here are all the details for the 2024 Australian Open draw…

When is Australian Open 2024 draw?

The Australian Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will take place on January 11, Thursday, in Melbourne.

At what time will Australian Open 2024 draw begin?

The Australian Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2024 draw?

The Australian Open 2024 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 draw?

The live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw will be available on Australian Open's official YouTube channel. You can however catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com.

Australian Open 2024 SEEDINGS -

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Holger Rune

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Casper Ruud

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Tommy Paul

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Nicolas Jarry

19. Cameron Norrie

20. Adrian Mannarino

21. Ugo Humbert

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24. Jan-Lennard Struff

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Sebastian Baez

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Sebastian Korda

30. Tomas Etcheverry

31. Alexander Bublik

32. Jiri Lehecka

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

11. Jelena Ostapenko

12. Qinwen Zheng

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Veronika Kudermetova

16. Caroline Garcia

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Elina Svitolina

20. Magda Linette

21. Donna Vekic

22. Sorana Cirstea

23. Anastasia Potapova

24. Anhelina Kalinina

25. Elise Mertens

26. Jasmine Paolini

27. Emma Navarro

28. Lesia Tsurenko

29. Lin Zhu

30. Xinyu Wang

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Leylah Fernandez