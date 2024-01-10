Djokovic, Alcaraz and...? A look at top contenders for Australian Open 2024 men's singles title

In less than a week's time, the 2024 Australian Open will kick off in all its glitz and glory at Melbourne Park, starting January 24. The new year brought fresh hope of a possible Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic reunion at the Rod Laver Arena, sparking memories of that epic 2012 clash. But the Spaniard's much-anticipated return to action after 12 months out due to a hip injury was prematurely cut short last week when he opted out of the season's first Grand Slam, just seven days into his comeback, citing a "micro tear" on his hip muscle. With Nadal absent, the onus will be on the young guns to try and stop Novak Djokovic in his bid to defend the title successfully. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 9(AFP)

Here’s a look at the top contenders for the men’s singles title at 2024 Australian Open:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age has never been a factor for Djokovic. Even at 36, he has single-handedly dominated the ATP singles field, and he remains the man to beat after another successful calendar year in 2023, where he claimed three Slams, including a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. Moreover, Melbourne has been his favourite hunting ground, having registered a stunning 89-8 win-loss record, which includes a run of four consecutive titles between 2019 and 2023 (Djokovic missed the 2022 edition owing to the Covid scandal). Only Roger Federer has won more matches (102) at the Australian Open than Djokovic, who now aims to become the first man to have 90-plus wins in at least three Grand Slams (92 each in French Open and Wimbledon).

The Serb's only issue has been the wrist injury that troubled him during the United Cup campaign last week and even cost him the match against Alex de Minaur.

CARLOS ALCARAZ

The young Spaniard has at least made the semifinals in all other Grand Slams barring the Australian Open, where he has failed to make the second week. In his debut appearance in 2021, he incurred a second-round exit, which he improved by one in the following year where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in round of 32. He then missed the 2023 edition owing to an injury, but now is back with the aim to rectify his record in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, who was the only player to have stopped Djokovic in a Grand Slam final last year, with a spectacular win in Wimbledon, will be a hot favourite to stop the world No. 1's reign yet again, this time on the blue hard courts of Melbourne.

JANNIK SINNER

2023 was a breakthrough year for Sinner, where he won his maiden Masters title in Toronto and led Italy to Davis Cup win. At a career-high four in the world, Sinner also won titles in Montpellier, Vienna and Beijing last season, with victories over Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. However, the two matches that propelled the 22-year-old into the top-contenders list, while few even touting 2024 to be a Grand Slam year for Sinner, were his two big wins against Djokovic within a space of a month. After a stunning group-stage win in the Tour Finals, his first in four meetings with Djokovic, Sinner had the last laugh yet again in the rivalry with a win against the 24-time Grand Slam winner in Davis Cup semis.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Italy's Jannik Sinner after their doubles match (REUTERS)

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

The 27-year-old is a two-time finalist in Melbourne. He lost against Djokovic in 2021 before being denied in a marathon battle against Nadal in 2022. The loss subsequently saw his form falter, but with an impressive 2023 season, where he won 66 matches, the most among any players, Medvedev will be a player to watch out for at the Australian Open.

HOLGER RUNE

The 20-year-old from Denmark improved from a first-round exit in his debut appearance in 2022 to making the pre-quarters in 2023. And with the kind of form he has shown in the recently-concluded Brisbane event, where he finished as the runners-up, Rune could go the distance in the second week in the Australian Open and cause troubles for some of the top seeds.