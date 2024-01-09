Australian Open 2024: Who are the 32 confirmed seeds in men’s and women’s singles? When will the draw take place?
The first Grand Slam tournament of the season will begin from January 14 onwards at the Melbourne Park.
The 32 seeds of the men's and women's singles draw have been all but confirmed for the 2024 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the season will begin from January 14 onwards at the Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic will lead the men's singles field as he looks to defend his crown successfully and take his tally of title wins at the Rod Laver Arena to an unprecedented 11th. The win would also make him the first player, male or female, to claim 25 majors, going past Margaret Court (24). Iga Swiatek has been placed as the top seed in the women's field. The Pole would aim for her maiden Slam in Melbourne, where his best run was a semifinal appearance in 2022 and a fifth in her career. Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, will be the second seed in Melbourne.
Who are the seeds to look out for in Australian Open 2024?
Besides Djokovic, the focus will also be on Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, who is yet to make the second week at an Australian Open edition. There is No. 8 seed Holger Rune, who made the finals at the Brisbane International last Sunday, while Alexander Zverev rose to the sixth spot in the list after guiding Germany to a United Cup win. But the one who emerged as the cynosure of the opening week of 2024 was Alex de Minaur, who took down three top-10 players during the United Cup tournament, including a win against Djokovic, to move into the top 10 for the first time in his career.
On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina, last year's runners-up, will be a player to watch out for after her formidable run to Brisbane title win, where she did not drop a single set, and conceded just three games in the final against Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, defending US Open champion, will head to Melbourne having won the Auckland title for the second year in a row. Other names include Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina.
When is the 2024 Australian Open draw?
The 2024 Australian Open draw is will be held on Thursday, January 11.
Australian Open 2024 SEEDINGS -
MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Jannik Sinner
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Alexander Zverev
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Holger Rune
9. Hubert Hurkacz
10. Alex de Minaur
11. Casper Ruud
12. Taylor Fritz
13. Grigor Dimitrov
14. Tommy Paul
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Ben Shelton
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Nicolas Jarry
19. Cameron Norrie
20. Adrian Mannarino
21. Ugo Humbert
22. Francisco Cerundolo
23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24. Jan-Lennard Struff
25. Lorenzo Musetti
26. Sebastian Baez
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
28. Tallon Griekspoor
29. Sebastian Korda
30. Tomas Etcheverry
31. Alexander Bublik
32. Jiri Lehecka
WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
11. Jelena Ostapenko
12. Qinwen Zheng
13. Liudmila Samsonova
14. Daria Kasatkina
15. Veronika Kudermetova
16. Caroline Garcia
17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Elina Svitolina
20. Magda Linette
21. Donna Vekic
22. Sorana Cirstea
23. Anastasia Potapova
24. Anhelina Kalinina
25. Elise Mertens
26. Jasmine Paolini
27. Emma Navarro
28. Lesia Tsurenko
29. Lin Zhu
30. Xinyu Wang
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Leylah Fernandez