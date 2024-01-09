Australian Open 2024: Who are the 32 confirmed seeds in men’s and women’s singles? When will the draw take place?

The 32 seeds of the men's and women's singles draw have been all but confirmed for the 2024 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the season will begin from January 14 onwards at the Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic will lead the men's singles field as he looks to defend his crown successfully and take his tally of title wins at the Rod Laver Arena to an unprecedented 11th. The win would also make him the first player, male or female, to claim 25 majors, going past Margaret Court (24). Iga Swiatek has been placed as the top seed in the women's field. The Pole would aim for her maiden Slam in Melbourne, where his best run was a semifinal appearance in 2022 and a fifth in her career. Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, will be the second seed in Melbourne. Australian Open 2024 will begin from January 14 onwards

Who are the seeds to look out for in Australian Open 2024?

Besides Djokovic, the focus will also be on Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, who is yet to make the second week at an Australian Open edition. There is No. 8 seed Holger Rune, who made the finals at the Brisbane International last Sunday, while Alexander Zverev rose to the sixth spot in the list after guiding Germany to a United Cup win. But the one who emerged as the cynosure of the opening week of 2024 was Alex de Minaur, who took down three top-10 players during the United Cup tournament, including a win against Djokovic, to move into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina, last year's runners-up, will be a player to watch out for after her formidable run to Brisbane title win, where she did not drop a single set, and conceded just three games in the final against Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, defending US Open champion, will head to Melbourne having won the Auckland title for the second year in a row. Other names include Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina.

When is the 2024 Australian Open draw?

The 2024 Australian Open draw is will be held on Thursday, January 11.

Australian Open 2024 SEEDINGS -

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Jannik Sinner

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Holger Rune

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Casper Ruud

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Tommy Paul

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Nicolas Jarry

19. Cameron Norrie

20. Adrian Mannarino

21. Ugo Humbert

22. Francisco Cerundolo

23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24. Jan-Lennard Struff

25. Lorenzo Musetti

26. Sebastian Baez

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Sebastian Korda

30. Tomas Etcheverry

31. Alexander Bublik

32. Jiri Lehecka

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Barbora Krejcikova

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

11. Jelena Ostapenko

12. Qinwen Zheng

13. Liudmila Samsonova

14. Daria Kasatkina

15. Veronika Kudermetova

16. Caroline Garcia

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Elina Svitolina

20. Magda Linette

21. Donna Vekic

22. Sorana Cirstea

23. Anastasia Potapova

24. Anhelina Kalinina

25. Elise Mertens

26. Jasmine Paolini

27. Emma Navarro

28. Lesia Tsurenko

29. Lin Zhu

30. Xinyu Wang

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Leylah Fernandez