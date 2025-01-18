Australian Open 2025: Vintage Gael Monfils turns back the clock to defeat Taylor Fritz, enters last 16
Reuters |
Jan 18, 2025 12:28 PM IST
Gael Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Taylor Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling win.
French flair topped American firepower as Gael Monfils turned back the clock to dump fourth seed Taylor Fritz out of the Australian Open on Saturday and book a place in the last 16.
At 38, Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the afternoon sunshine at Margaret Court Arena.
