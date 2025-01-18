Menu Explore
Australian Open 2025: Vintage Gael Monfils turns back the clock to defeat Taylor Fritz, enters last 16

Reuters |
Jan 18, 2025 12:28 PM IST

Gael Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Taylor Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling win.

French flair topped American firepower as Gael Monfils turned back the clock to dump fourth seed Taylor Fritz out of the Australian Open on Saturday and book a place in the last 16.

Gael Monfils, right, of France is congratulated by Taylor Fritz of the U.S. following their third round match at the Australian Open.(AP)
Gael Monfils, right, of France is congratulated by Taylor Fritz of the U.S. following their third round match at the Australian Open.(AP)

At 38, Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the afternoon sunshine at Margaret Court Arena.

Soaking up punishment from Fritz with a stonewall defence, Monfils dismantled the American with tennis IQ and danced a jig after sealing the win with an ace down the 'T'.

Monfils will play the winner of American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
