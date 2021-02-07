IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic

  • One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST

“Am I playing tomorrow?”

Nick Kyrgios’s tweet post the midnight of February 3 in Melbourne perhaps encapsulates the complex bordering on the chaotic build-up to the season’s first Grand Slam. It came minutes before the organisers cancelled play for a day in six warm-up tournaments last week due to a worker in one of the hotels hosting the participants testing Covid-19 positive.

One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.

Two Grand Slams in New York and Paris have been held in the post-Covid world last year but neither was quite like the Melbourne curtain-raiser for the new season. For starters, they didn’t require 17 charter flights ferrying around 1,200 players, support staff and officials from various destinations into Melbourne. They didn’t require a 14-day quarantine period for all players upon arrival. They didn’t require players to stick to a five-hour daily restriction for training during the period. They didn’t require 72 players to be locked inside their rooms for two weeks due to a handful of passengers testing positive in three flights.

Yet, after all those hurdles and last-minute change of plans, players can now look forward to playing some tennis in front of up to 30,000 spectators per day (50% of full capacity) as opposed to a few thousand in Paris and none in New York.

What also makes this Grand Slam the most unpredictable in recent times is the unique build-up to it. Players will head to Melbourne Park after weeks of complete or partial inaction followed by little game time in six warm-up tournaments cramped into seven days. The scheduling has resulted in niggles, injuries and a host of withdrawals from the tune-up events.

"You can see that being in a room for two weeks, not playing, practicing, it's not the same as playing a match," defending champion Sofia Kenin, who dealt with a sore leg in the WTA warm-up event, said on Saturday. "It's obviously different but everyone's going to be ready for Australian Open, for sure.”

Djokovic’s dominance

For sure, Novak Djokovic—the record eight-time Australian Open champion vying for a third straight title—will be ready. Since winning the tournament last year, the 17-time Slam champion has been defaulted from the US Open and swatted aside by Rafael Nadal in the French Open final. But the Djoker almost always means serious business in Melbourne, never mind his tricky draw.

The world No. 1 Serb will be equally eager to bring the headlines back to his tennis after being the face of a slew of off-court controversies. With no Roger Federer and Nadal unsure about his dodgy back holding up as he chases a record 21st Slam title, Djokovic’s biggest challenger is likely to be Dominic Thiem. The newest member of the men’s Major club took Djokovic to the distance in the final last year, and with his Grand Slam final wait broken at the US Open, the 27-year-old Austrian can be all the more threatening.

Top women's field

The women’s section will see the return of a full-strength field, even if not necessarily a fully fit one. World No. 1 and local hope Ashleigh Barty is making a comeback post a year, so is Canadian 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The last six Grand Slams have each had a different women’s champion—Barty, Simona Halep, Andreescu, Kenin, Naomi Osaka, and latest entrant Iga Swiatek of Poland—but none bearing the name of Serena Williams. The 39-year-old has had to witness the young brigade blossom while continuing her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th singles Slam title. The American will have to get past at least some of these champions to end the wait.

Raina’s Slam debut

After almost three years and nine qualifying attempts at entering a Slam, India’s Ankita Raina will finally realise her dream of playing a Grand Slam match as she made the women’s doubles draw with Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu on Sunday.

Raina, ranked 119th in doubles, has been in Melbourne as one of the alternate players from the singles qualifiers and signed up to play with the 32-year-old Buzarnescu—a former top-20 singles player—a day before deadline.

“Sometimes I feel things happen exactly when they are meant to,” Raina, who will be the fifth Indian woman to feature in a Slam main draw in the Open era and the first since Sania Mirza, said from Melbourne. “Finally my time to be part of a Grand Slam has come, and I’m very excited.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
app
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday (Sunday EST), with Williams and Djokovic among those on the schedule and Nadal’s first-round match set for Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
tennis

Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Ankita is only the second Indian after Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women's doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to crack a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
tennis

Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
tennis

Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"It's been a little while between drinks for us but I'm enjoying every minute of it," Barty told the socially-distanced crowd on Margaret Court Arena after receiving the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While outstanding in the first set, Medvedev reached another level in the second, outpointing world number 10 Berrettini with a procession of sparkling winners as he roared to a 5-1 lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
tennis

Injuries everywhere; Russia, Italy to meet in ATP Cup final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:34 PM IST
He left the court for treatment Saturday and returned, taking the match to three sets before Medvedev finally converted to secure Russia's win over Germany and a spot in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal eases injury fears in Melbourne Park training session

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The 20-times Grand Slam champion took to the John Cain Arena court in the late afternoon and appeared unhampered as he hammered balls across the net with trademark ferocity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
tennis

Muguruza lays down a marker as big names pull out of warm-ups

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The warm-up tournaments at Melbourne Park were hit by more withdrawals early on Saturday when former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka pulled out, citing injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Williams, a seven-times champion at Melbourne Park, pulled out of the warmup Yarra Valley Classic on Friday, robbing the tournament of a marquee semi-final with world number one and home hero Ash Barty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep back on the job at Melbourne Park

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Halep, who boasts French Open and Wimbledon titles in her Grand Slam collection, lost the 2018 Australian Open final to Caroline Wozniacki and fell at the penultimate hurdle last year with a semi-final loss to Garbine Muguruza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP