Australian Open: Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience for virtual audience
Infosys, the Australian Open's official digital innovation partner, said on Thursday this year it is applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those unable toattendinperson.
Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual experiences and mobility, the Bengaluru-headquartered India's second-largest IT services company said in a statement.
"The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance and experience for those on the court and across the globe", it said.
3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch the ongoing tournament matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot.
From speed to spin to serve placement, every detail of the game is available at a click of a button, the statement said.
Infosys uses 'Hawk-Eye' data to animate each shot in near real-time allowing fans to analyse the game from any vantage point in the stadium.
A new AO (Australian Open) Virtual Slam experience transports every fan into the Rod Laver Arena.
3D court views and data simulate the experience of playing at the AO, letting fans be a part of the action.
In the dedicated AO player and coach app, the AI Video Analysisallows precise player and opponent assessment, be it the technique behind winning backhand drop shots or handling volleys in long rallies.
For the AO media team, AI Shot of the Day uses machine learning to rapidly identify match highlights, using multiple data points that are objective (such as fastest serve) and subjective (player emotion, crowd reaction and cruciality of the shot in context to the match).
A 3DAO Virtual Hub has been developed to overcome physical restrictions for partners and sponsors, who are integral to the AO business model.
"The past year has accelerated the need for meaningful digital engagement between the Australian Open and its fans, players, coaches, partners and the media. Our focus this year is delivering new digital experiences and insights that are accessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they are currently located," Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, Tennis Australia said.
"Having Infosys on board as our digital innovation partner for the third year running has allowed us to optimise engagement with all our stakeholders, not only our fans, players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors as well," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: At 39, Feliciano Lopez is not just showing up, he's winning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divij, Ankita bow out of Australian Open doubles with respective partners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in 2nd round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No 1 Barty wobbles before reaching 3rd round in Australia
- Barty is trying to become the first Australian to win the women's title at Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Kyrgios saves match points in win over Humbert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev cruises past American qualifier Cressy into third round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wawrinka falls to Fucsovics in five-set thriller
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Osaka cruises into third round at Melbourne Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Djokovic holds off Tiafoe, reaches 3rd round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venus Williams makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna-McLachlan pair goes down fighting at Australian Open
- Bopanna and his Japanese partner lost 4-6 6-7(0) to the Korean wild card pair in one hour and 17 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cirstea sends Kvitova crashing out of Australian Open
- Kvitova jumped out to a 2-0 lead but could not keep a lid on her errors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox