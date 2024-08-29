 Balaji and Bhambri move to US Open second round with respective partners | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Balaji and Bhambri move to US Open second round with respective partners

PTI |
Aug 29, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Balaji had impressed at the French Open too where he and Reyes-Varela had stretched Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in a gruelling contest on red clay.

India's doubles players made a stupendous start at the US Open with Davis Cupper N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri progressing to the men's doubles second round with their respective partners, here.

Yuki Bhambri in action earlier this year.(Getty)
Yuki Bhambri in action earlier this year.(Getty)

Balaji, who has been doing well of late, and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi overcame a one-set deficit to beat New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Mexico's Miguel Reyes-Varela 5-7 6-1 7-6 (12-6) in a close contest that lasted two hours and 36 minutes.



A good run at the US Open before the Davis Cup tie against Sweden will be ideal preparation for Balaji, who will enter the rubber as the country's main doubles player.

Bhambri, who has opted out of the tie, and his French partner Albano Olivetti also advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over local wildcards Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac.

They will now take on the American-Dutch combination of Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round.

Second seeds Bopanna and Ebden will open their campaign on Thursday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Balaji and Bhambri move to US Open second round with respective partners
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
