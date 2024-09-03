 Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters US Open mixed doubles semis | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters US Open mixed doubles semis

PTI |
Sep 03, 2024 11:23 AM IST

The eighth-seeded Indian-Indonesian pair registered a 7-6(4) 2-6 10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarters, lasting an hour and 33 minutes

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic here.

Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi
Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi

The eighth seeded Indian-Indonesian pair registered a 7-6(4) 2-6 10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi had earlier defeated Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6 7-6(5) 10-7 in a second-round match.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will play American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had already crashed out of the men's doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, seeded second, lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combination of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On