Can Djokovic crash Sinner-Alcaraz party? Sabalenka hot pick? Wimbledon 2025 dark horses, contenders ranked

The third Grand Slam of the calendar year — Wimbledon — is set to begin in London on Monday, with familiar names expected to dominate the headlines in men’s singles. Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his French Open triumph in Paris, enters as one of the favourites, alongside a revenge-seeking Jannik Sinner and a history-chasing Novak Djokovic. Wimbledon 2025 is set to begin on Monday (June 30)

In contrast, the women’s field remains wide open. Despite the dominance of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff — who have shared nine of the last 10 majors — the grass courts of SW19 have yet to crown a consistent favourite, having produced seven different champions in the past seven editions.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, we look at the top contenders and dark horses for Wimbledon 2025...

Can Djokovic crash Sinner-Alcaraz party?

It has been another unusual year for Novak Djokovic, plagued by nagging injuries, as he continues his pursuit of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title. The Serb last triumphed at a major during the 2023 US Open. Since then, next-gen stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have broken through, claiming all six of the last Grand Slams, marking Djokovic's longest Slam drought since his elbow injury layoff in 2017–2018.

Yet, despite recent setbacks, Djokovic remains a formidable force on grass. He has won seven of his 24 majors at Wimbledon and has lost just twice on Centre Court since 2017 — both times in the final against Alcaraz in the last two editions.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, arrives in London fresh off a successful title defense at Queen's, reinforcing his status as the outright favourite. The Spaniard, a two-time defending Wimbledon champion, will aim for a rare three-peat and attempt to become the first man since Björn Borg to complete the Channel Slam in back-to-back years.

Sinner, for all his recent success, still has something to prove on grass. His second-round loss to Alexander Bublik in Halle exposed vulnerabilities on the surface, but his strong French Open campaign makes him Alcaraz’s biggest challenger at SW19.

Another name to watch is Taylor Fritz, who heads into Wimbledon in red-hot form, having picked up two grass-court titles in three weeks — the Boss Open and Eastbourne.

Ranking men's top contenders:

1. Alcaraz

2. Djokovic

3. Sinner

4. Taylor Fritz

Who are the dark horses?

Bublik, for certain, after his stunning run to a title win in Halle. The draw may not have been kind on Lorenzo Musetti, last year's semifinalist in London, having landed in Sinner's quarter, but he is definitely among the contenders who could cause a potential upset.

Sabalenka leads women's charge?

Amid the unpredictability in the women’s draw at Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka has been the lone constant, having reached the second week in each of her last two appearances at the All England Club — in 2021 and 2023. She enters this year’s tournament in solid form, having made the semifinals in Berlin before falling to former Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová.

Coco Gauff, who clinched her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros just three weeks ago by defeating Sabalenka, will be another major contender. However, the American still has a point to prove on London’s grass — the very city where she made her breakthrough by defeating five-time champion Venus Williams in the 2019 first round.

Former champion Elena Rybakina also ranks among the favourites, backed by a strong 16-2 record at Wimbledon over the past three years. If she can rediscover her peak form, the Kazakh could shake up the draw. She’s projected to face Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, followed by Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Ranking women's top contenders:

1. Sabalenka

2. Gauff

3. Rybakina

Who are the dark horses?

Jessica Pegula, fresh off her Bad Homburg title, certainly makes the cut and even has the backing of former star Andy Roddick. Iga Swiatek, despite reaching the final at Bad Homburg, finds herself surprisingly outside the list of favourites. A turbulent 2025 — marked by her fall to No. 8 in the rankings and an unsuccessful title defence at Roland Garros — has dimmed her standing ahead of Wimbledon.