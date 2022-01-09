Home / Sports / Tennis / Canada win ATP Cup with 2-0 win in singles over Spain
Canada win ATP Cup with 2-0 win in singles over Spain

Canada's Steven Diez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Brayden Schnur pose with the trophy and their national flag as they celebrate after winning the ATP Cup&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 05:06 PM IST
AP | , Sydney

Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.

Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the line, they played their best tennis to defeat two-time finalists Spain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Story Saved
Sunday, January 09, 2022
