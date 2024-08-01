Carlos Alcaraz into semi-finals, closer to summit clash with Novak Djokovic at Paris Olympics 2024

The 21-year-old Alcaraz recovered from a break down in the second set to defeat Paul, having also beaten the American in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on his way to the title at the All England Club last month.
The Spanish star will face either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the gold medal match.
Top seed Djokovic, in the other half of the draw, tackles Stefanos Tsitsipas in his quarter-final later Thursday.
