Carlos Alcaraz one win away from ending the year as World No.1

Carlos Alcaraz took a major step toward ending the 2025 season as the world’s top-ranked player after grinding out a 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against United States' Taylor Fritz(AP)

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who had already opened his campaign with a win, is now just one victory away from clinching the year-end No. 1 ranking for the second time in his career. Alcaraz can seal the top spot by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in his final group-stage match or by winning his semifinal encounter should he advance.

“It’s really difficult not to think about the No. 1 spot,” Alcaraz admitted after the win. “But I’m trying to focus on my game and on enjoying this moment. Matches like this one are really demanding, both mentally and physically.”

Alcaraz was pushed to the limit by Fritz in a high-quality contest that lasted more than two and a half hours. The American struck 14 aces and had early chances to break in the second set, but Alcaraz’s resilience proved decisive. The Spaniard fired 47 winners to Fritz’s 38 and raised his level in the closing stages to complete the comeback.

“It was a really difficult match, really tight,” Alcaraz said. “I saved some very tough and important points, which I’m proud of. I showed a really good level when it mattered most.”

Fritz, meanwhile, rued missed opportunities that might have changed the outcome. “The first two sets I think I did an incredible job serving and returning,” the American said. “My opportunity to win that match was in the second set, and I didn’t take it. I had the chances.”

The defeat was compounded by a flare-up of Fritz’s persistent knee tendinitis. “It gets a little bit tough to bend my knee on my serve once we get that late into the match,” he said. “My knee is completely cooked. I’ve struggled with it all year, and it really started to affect me in the third set.”

With the victory, Alcaraz improved to 2-0 in the Jimmy Connors group and secured his spot in the semifinals later in the evening, when Musetti edged Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Musetti, who stepped in as a late replacement for Novak Djokovic after the defending champion withdrew with a shoulder injury, remains in contention at 1-1 alongside Fritz. De Minaur is 0-2 and faces elimination.

In the parallel group, Jannik Sinner kept his hopes alive for back-to-back year-end titles by winning his opener against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Should Alcaraz falter in his remaining matches and Sinner go undefeated through the tournament, the Italian could still overtake him for the year-end No. 1.