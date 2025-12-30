Carlos Alcaraz planned shock coaching switch to Andy Murray, but Novak Djokovic spoiled the move: Report

Carlos Alcaraz reportedly wanted Andy Murray as his coach Carlos Alcaraz considered replacing Juan Carlos Ferrero with Andy Murray in 2024, but the plan fell through after Murray joined Novak Djokovic’s camp. What eventually unfolded in 2025 was, in fact, set in motion a year earlier. Earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz parted ways with his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men’s tennis during a hugely successful seven-year partnership. However, reports suggest that discontent had already begun brewing within Alcaraz’s camp towards the end of 2024, prompting the Spaniard to explore a change in direction. Andy Murray was even identified as a potential successor, though the plan was ultimately derailed by Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz came under Ferrero’s guidance at the age of 15 and went on to enjoy a golden spell, winning six Grand Slam titles, two each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, along with 24 tour-level trophies, including eight Masters 1000 titles. He also rose to the world No. 1 ranking during their partnership.

Despite the split, Ferrero and Samuel López, who joined Alcaraz’s team as an assistant coach, were named ATP Coaches of the Year earlier this month after helping Alcaraz reclaim the top ranking and finish the 2025 season with a career-best and tour-leading 71 match wins. That run included eight titles, highlighted by triumphs at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Yet, the shock separation was confirmed on December 17. A report by Spanish outlet Punto de Break claimed tensions had been simmering for some time. According to the publication, Alcaraz had wanted to part ways with Ferrero towards the end of 2024 and was keen on bringing in Murray as his replacement. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion soon confirmed his move to Djokovic’s coaching setup ahead of the new season, effectively shutting the door on the possibility.

The report further added that it was ultimately Alcaraz who convinced Ferrero to stay on longer, despite growing ideological differences. While he was no longer entirely aligned with Ferrero’s methods, the Spaniard still viewed his compatriot as a crucial asset to the team.

“The relationship between Alcaraz and Ferrero has always been excellent, incredibly good, with absolutely no downside. Although Alcaraz wasn’t fully comfortable with Juan Carlos’s demands, he knew Ferrero remained a very important asset. In 2025, López joined as assistant coach to help ease tensions, among other things,” the report stated.