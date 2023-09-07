Carlos Alcaraz receives special message from Alexander Zverev ahead of possible US Open final vs Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz sealed a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final of the ongoing US Open 2023, in New York on Thursday. The defending champion saw Zverev bag the first break points of the match. But Alcaraz dismissed those chances to hold and then gained a break himself in the next game by delivering an overhead that bounced into the stands. Another service hold arrived and then the set belonged to Alcaraz, and then gradually a berth in the semi-finals. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) and Germany's Alexander Zverev (L) hug after Alcaraz's win the US Open tennis tournament men's singles quarter-finals match.(AFP)

The 2023 Wimbledon champion then sealed a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win vs Zverev and got one step closer to becoming the first man to win consecutive US Open titles, at the Flushing Meadows. After Alcaraz sealed the match point, Zverev also had a message for him. "Good luck. Go win it", said Zverev.

The Spaniard will face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, on Friday. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will face Ben Shelton in the other semi-final. Alcaraz was in stunning form against Zverev, and won the crowd over with his powerful forehands and artistic drop shots. He made returns with ease and showed multidimensional play throughout the court. In the opening set, he bagged 11 of 13 points in the stretch to close it, in part by picking on Zverev's second serves. A cross-court backhand winner got him the second set.

Speaking on the possibility of the final being between him and Djokovic, Alcaraz said, "Well, obviously it’s closer than (it was at) the beginning of the tournament. It would be great to play a final against Novak here in New York, but ... both of us have really tough semifinals, so let’s see."

"I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis, watching the matches. I've been trying to do different shots that probably the crowd are not used to seeing in the matches. ... That's what I'm trying — to put a show on," he further added.

