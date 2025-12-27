Carlos Alcaraz's ex-coach still ‘hurting’ after shocking split, addresses contract dispute: ‘Both parties disagreed'

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after winning the 2024 French Open.(REUTERS) Under Juan Carlos Ferrero's guidance, Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 and 2025, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024 and the French Open in 2024 and 2025. Tennis fans around the world were left shocked recently as Carlos Alcaraz parted ways with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The World No. 1's partnership with the former player lasted seven years, during which he clinched 24 titles on the ATP Tour, including six Grand Slams.

Since the split, Ferrero has broken his silence and revealed that he is 'hurting'. Speaking to Spanish media outlet Marca, he revealed that he had expected his work with Alcaraz to continue, but disagreements regarding his contract led to them parting ways.

"Well, let’s see, everything seemed to be going well. It’s true that when a year ends, certain things need to be reviewed regarding contracts. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we disagreed on. As with all contracts, one side pulls in one direction and the other in another. Carlos’s camp thinks about what’s best for him, and mine thinks about what’s best for me," he said.

"There were certain issues on which both parties disagreed. Perhaps they could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end, we didn’t, and we decided not to continue. That’s really what happened. There are points I won’t go into detail about, but we disagreed on them, and ultimately, we went our separate ways."

‘Right now, I’m hurting'

Ferrero also rejected rumours that the split was due to a financial issue in the contract. He began coaching Alcaraz in 2019, when the current World No. 1 was only 15 years old. Getting emotional, he said, "I think maybe we both need some time to fully process this breakup. It’s not so easy. Right now, I’m hurting. These kinds of relationships are difficult to end overnight. And there has to be a grieving period. And, above all, I suppose it will also hurt when I see him play in tournaments. A lot of shared experiences come into play there. I think it’s going to take some time."

