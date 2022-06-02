Home / Sports / Tennis / Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan to book French Open final ticket against Iga Swiatek
tennis

Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan to book French Open final ticket against Iga Swiatek

American teenager Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the ongoing French Open as she defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan to advance to the finals of the women's singles event.
Coco Gauff in action against Martina Trevisan during their women's semi-final singles match at the French Open.(AFP)
Coco Gauff in action against Martina Trevisan during their women's semi-final singles match at the French Open.(AFP)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

American teenager Coco Gauff continued her impressive run at the ongoing French Open as she defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan to advance to the finals of the women's singles event. 

Gauff closed the match in straight sets, winning the encounter 6-3, 6-1, which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time. 

With this feat, the 18-year-old becomes the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

She will be chasing her maiden Grand Slam glory against world number one Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day put up a dominant show against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. She also closed the match in straight sets and won it 6-2, 6-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
coco gauff
coco gauff
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out