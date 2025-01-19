Coco Gauff reacts to TikTok ban in USA during Australian Open, writes 'RIP' message on camera lens: 'It's really sad...'

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff left a rather surprising message, mourning the loss of TikTok in the United States, with a message on a TV camera lens after her victory in the Australian Open. Moments after defeating Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to secure her spot in the quarterfinals, Gauff wrote “RIP TikTok USA” and drew a broken heart, expressing her dismay at the app’s ban back home. Coco Gauff's message on camera lens(X)

Gauff’s match concluded Sunday afternoon in Melbourne, just hours after TikTok was removed from prominent app stores in the U.S. due to a federal law targeting its China-based parent company, ByteDance.

The 20-year-old star, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, also addressed the message in her post-match press conference.

“I could not access it after my match. I honestly thought I would be able to get away with it because I was in Australia,” Gauff said. “Hopefully it comes back. ... It’s really sad. I’ve been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. I love TikTok. It’s like an escape. I honestly do that before matches. I guess it will force me to read books more — be more of a productive human, probably. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Known for her engaging presence on TikTok, where she often participates in popular trends, Gauff reflected on the platform’s impact on creators and small businesses.

“Personally, me, a lot of great stories I’ve heard are from TikTok and connecting with people has been (through) TikTok. I hope it will stay, (but) obviously I don’t know all the security issues and things like that,” she said.

The ban, which required ByteDance to sell TikTok or face prohibition in the U.S., left users scrambling for alternatives. Gauff noted, “I see there’s a new app called RedNote that a lot of people are migrating over to. So I feel, regardless, people are going to be fine because people are always going to migrate to another app.”

This isn’t the first time Gauff has used the courtside camera to make a statement. After reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open, she called for an end to gun violence, writing, “Peace. End gun violence.”