Cristiano Ronaldo protects pitch invading fan from security in heartwarming gesture, scores 133rd goal for Portugal

Portugal kept their perfect record at the Nations League intact, with a 3-1 win against Poland on Saturday. The match saw Bernardo Silva give Portugal the lead in the 28th-minute, followed by Ronaldo making it 2-0 in the 37th-goal. Cristiano Ronaldo protects a fan.

Piotr Zielinski made it 2-1 in the 78th-minute, but then a Jan Bednarek own goal in the 88th-minute settled proceedings in Portugal's favour. The match also saw Ronaldo scored for a third successive Nations League match.

In the 26th-minute, Ruben Never launched a ball into the area where Bruno Fernandes set it up for Silva, who scored on the volley. Then 10 minutes later, Portugal made a counter attack via Rafael Leao, whose shot came back off the post. Ronaldo was the fastest to react, scoring his 133rd international goal from the rebound.

During the match, a fan also got past security and entered the field to take a selfie with Ronaldo. The Al Nassr star stopped security so that the fan could fulfil his dream.

Speaking after the match, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez hailed his side's 'competitiveness'. "We have more players (now), the competitiveness for what we are working on is growing, we are an even better prepared team after the European Championship. Our focus and total objective is the World Cup. I am happy, the attitude was incredible, the players' personality was fantastic in a difficult stadium. For us it is a very important performance. We don't want to concede goals, but the performance was very good. We're seeing new debuts, new players, who are coming into the group in a natural way," he said.

"It's important, it's part of us managing the players, because there are two games in 72 hours. Diogo Jota came on very well. It's important to use the players we have on the bench. Cristiano is perfect now. Renato Veiga is very mature and aggressive. I think the relationship and connection with Ruben Dias was good. We are talking about a game with one of the best penalty area players in modern football (Robert Lewandowski). I think (knowing this) his debut is even more important," he added.