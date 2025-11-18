Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina set to enthral fans as World Tennis League to make India debut on December 17

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 12:31 pm IST

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina are set to enthral fans in India.

A clutch of top international stars, including former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, are set to enthral fans in India when the World Tennis League makes its debut here on December 17.

This is the first time that the four-day event, which began in 2022, has been taken out of the UAE, and the fourth edition will be played at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Apart from Medvedev and Rybakina, temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios, French star Gael Monfils and former women's world No. 2 Paula Badosa will be seen in action.

Rohan Bopanna, who retired from top-level tennis recently, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Maaya Revathi will ensure Indian representation in the league.

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Rybakina said, "I've heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I'm thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. I'm ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

The WTL will see four teams playing in a round-robin format, and each set of matches will consist of men's singles, women's singles, and two doubles events.

After the round-robin, the top two teams will advance to the final.

Mahesh Bhupathi, the 12-time doubles Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder of the WTL, said: "India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL's arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond.

"With international champions sharing the court with India's top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport."

