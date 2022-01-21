Home / Sports / Tennis / Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of Australian Open
tennis

Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

  • The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in the third set at Margaret Court Arena ahead of the tiebreaker and ended the match with an ace.
Naomi Osaka of Japan bounces her racket in frustration during her third Rond match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Australian Open&nbsp;(AP)
Naomi Osaka of Japan bounces her racket in frustration during her third Rond match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Australian Open (AP)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in the third set at Margaret Court Arena ahead of the tiebreaker and ended the match with an ace. She hit 46 winners to Osaka's 21.

Anisimova built a 3-0 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker and went up 9-5 with a forehand winner into tight space down the line.

Anisimova double-faulted twice in the first game of the match to hand the 13th-seeded Osaka an early break. But she hit 15 winners in the second set and broke to go up 3-1 on a backhand drop shot with Osaka caught at the baseline.

She will next face top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open naomi osaka
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out