'Disastrous, terrible' mid-match drama rocks Australian Open as Iga Swiatek labelled 'cheat' amid calls for rule change

For the second time in her career, Iga Swiatek made it to the semifinal at the Australian Open as she outplayed Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinal tie on Wednesday on the Rod Laver Arena. But the win was marred by a major controversy, which sparked intense reaction from the tennis world with fans even labelling Swiatek as a "cheat." Australian Open rocked by double-bounce drama

Given her record in Melbourne, few gave Swiatek a chance to make the semis, let alone the final or win her fifth Grand Slam title. But the second seed has been cruising comfortably through the bottom half of the draw, having not dropped a single set so far.

However, the Pole found herself in the midst of a controversial moment in the middle of the quarterfinal match, when she won a crucial point in response to a drop shot from Navarro, despite the ball having bounced twice. It happened in the second set of the match as the American quickly pointed it out to the umpire at the end of the point, but it was rejected. The point handed advantage to Swiatek on her serve as she eventually won the game with backhand winner to take a 3-2 lead.

“Honestly, I didn’t see the replay after this point, because after the point I didn’t look up to the screens because I wanted to stay focussed,” Swiatek told reporters after the match. “I didn’t want (that) point to stay in my head for a longer period of time, but I wasn’t sure if it was a double-bounce or I hit it with my frame. It was hard to say because I was full-sprinting and I don’t remember even seeing the contact point. I don’t know. Sometimes, you don’t really look when you hit the ball. So, I wasn’t sure. I thought ‘this is the umpire’s job to call it’. “I didn’t see it, so I just kind of proceeded, and I was I already focussed on the next (point).”

The moment soon sparked a furore on air, with commentator Sam Smith lashing out at the chair umpire and questioning why Navarro did not opt for a review. He said: “You’re kidding me! And Navarro thinks the same. She thinks that’s not up. But the umpire is having none of it. That’s clearly a double bounce. So why didn’t she ask for a video review?”

Jelena Dokic replied: “Well, she asked after the point was done, and you’ve got to ask right then. Maybe she wasn’t sure, so maybe she wanted to play thinking she would win this point. She did ask the umpire, who didn’t allow it.”

Smith said: “That’s not a great rule. How are you supposed to react?” Alicia Molik added: “That’s a really awkward one for both players.”

Commentator Jose Morgado said: “What? Where is VAR? This is ridiculous. Clear double bounce.”

He later added “Swiatek was awarded this point. QF of a slam. Terrible look for tennis” along with a still shot of the ball clearly bouncing before Swiatek hit it back.

The moment also brought the tennis rule over video reviews under the scanner in the season's first Grand Slam, including the lack of let machines on nets.

Among the fans, while few blamed Swiatek for the incident, saying she should have owned up to the mistake, others pointed their fingers at the match official.

“Iga Swiatek saw on the big screen her shot was a double bounce (not up), and was still awarded the point by the umpire. Complete lack of integrity. Should have willingly relinquished the point to Emma Navarro. That stinks,” declared X account Jayele.

“She at least could have apologised to Navarro after point,” suggested another tennis fan.

“Yet again another example, Iga Swiatek is a cheat. She should have owned up, it was a clear double bounce,” was another strong reaction.

“You know when it bounces twice. Even novice tennis players do,” wrote another.