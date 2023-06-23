Djokovic, Nadal or Federer? Tennis legend Boris Becker picks ‘extraordinary’ player to end GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open men's singles final, to clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The Serbian ace became the only male player to win that many singles titles to their name, and he matches Steffi Graf's total from the Women's tour in the Open Era also.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic during the Laver Cup 2022(Action Images via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His victory in the Roland Garros final meant that he overtook Rafael Nadal's haul of 22 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic beat Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a tight contest, where the Serb was at times challenged. After the win, Djokovic also returned to top spot in the ATP rankings.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios changes mind over Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal GOAT debate again as Federer gets ignored

Djokovic's record-breaking win has further fueled the GOAT debate, which he contests with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Rod Laver, Bjorn McEnroe and Boris Becker among others. Giving his take on the GOAT debate, ex-player and former world no. 1 Becker named Djokovic as 'the most successful tennis player ever'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"One must undoubtedly say: Novak Djokovic is the most successful tennis player ever. However, I am someone who dislikes comparing generations. In the 60s, Laver dominated, and then Borg came in the 70s, also McEnroe, and in the 80s, yes, I played a role, Edberg, and so on. So, every generation had its stars. I believe it would be unfair to now say that one is better than the other", he said.

"But in any case, he is the most successful. That determination, that ambition, that passion. What we have seen in the end, how easily he beats the guys.

"And then the young guys are tired, not the 36-year-old. That is extraordinary. 23 grand slams in an era where we had Federer, where we had Nadal, not to mention Murray and Wawrinka. No one would have expected this from him, except himself. He spoke about this dream he had as a boy. And I believe that dream is far from being dreamt to its end," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Serbian star will be aiming to win his fifth Wimbledon title next month. Nadal has been ruled out for the rest of 2023, but the Spaniard will be aiming for a farewell season in 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON