Nick Kyrgios changes mind over Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal GOAT debate again as Federer gets ignored

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is one of the most unique personalities on either of the professional tours, always outspoken and confident both on and off the court. He has enjoyed rivalries, both friendly and heated, with many players on tour — not least Rafael Nadal, with whom he has shared some fascinating battles over the years. Kyrgios is the only player to have beaten the ‘big 3’ of Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer in the first encounter with them

However, the Australian seems to have turned a page in his perception of the 22-time grand slam champion. Teasers for the second part of the Netflix documentary Break Point show Kyrgios watching Nadal’s Wimbledon quarterfinal in 2022, and exclaim “Oh my god, this is the best tennis I’ve ever seen, he’s the greatest of all time.”

Kyrgios was awaiting Nadal in the semifinal of that tournament, already having beaten Chilean Cristian Garin in straight sets in a comfortable encounter. Nadal, meanwhile, had to struggle through injury in a warrior-like effort to beat American Taylor Fritz, a gruelling five-set encounter where both players struggled with their bodies over the course of the match.

Nadal would come back from 2-1 down against all odds to enter yet another Wimbledon semifinal, but would not compete due to injuries sustained against Fritz, handing Kyrgios a walkover into the final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The Aussie burst out onto the scene with a landmark victory over Nadal at Wimbledon 2014. Nadal was world number one at the time, and Kyrgios was a relatively unknown teenager. Nevertheless, Kyrgios showed the guts and huge hitting which has defined his tennis over the years, beating the Spaniard and announcing himself on the biggest stage.

Ever since, Nadal has shared a bristly rivalry with Kyrgios, not appreciating the attitude and brashness the Australian consistently brings to court. Kyrgios has had spats with Federer as well, a man who usually exemplifies coolness everywhere he goes. Kyrgios, however, had made his respect for the Swiss clear. He has in the past called him his pick for the greatest int tennis history. “In my opinion, I believe Roger is the greatest of all time. With his skill set, the way he plays the game, I think it's pure. I actually think talent-wise Nadal and Djokovic aren't even close to Roger,” he said at the 2021 Australian Open.

Kyrgios also shares a great mutual respect with Djokovic, as the pair often joke with each other on social media — most recently after the Serb’s triumph in Paris at Roland Garros. Kyrgios will once again be a threat for world number one Djokovic at Wimbledon, with his style suiting grass courts perfectly. The Aussie is returning from many months out after surgery, but will look to leave his mark at Wimbledon once again as it kicks off on July 3.

