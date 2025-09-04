‘Do you need a mental break?’: Iga Swiatek loses temper, launches an unprovoked attack after US Open loss to Anisimova

Iga Swiatek did her best to hold back her tears on the court immediately after losing in the US Open quarters to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets but her emotions got the better of her in the post-match press conference. The former world No. 1 found herself in a tense and awkward exchange with a reporter on Thursday. Iga Swiatek attends a press conference after her defeat to Amanda Anisimova

Following a 4-6, 3-6 defeat to American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals — a rematch of the Wimbledon final that Swiatek had won decisively — the Polish star appeared visibly irritated when asked whether fatigue might have contributed to her below-par performance.

The question, intended to probe the toll of a busy summer stretch that saw Swiatek lift titles at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, was met with swift pushback.

Q: Just generally, it's been a lot of tennis the last few weeks: Wimbledon, the American tournaments leading up to this, and now this. How tired are you at the moment?

SWIATEK: “Well, I don't know. It's not like my matches were exhausting here.”

The tone escalated when a follow-up question suggested she might need a mental break.

Q: Do you feel like a mental break? I'm not talking about the loss as such.

SWIATEK: “Why would you say that?”

Q: I just wondered. It's just a lot in a row. Do you look forward to a break?

SWIATEK: “Well, talk to people responsible for the schedule. Do you need mental break?”

Q: Sorry?

SWIATEK: “You look like you need mental break.”

Q: I do, yeah.

SWIATEK: “Well, then what are you doing here?”

Q: Got to get to the end of the tournament.

SWIATEK: “Good luck.”

The exchange quickly went viral on social media, with many debating whether the question crossed a line or if Swiatek's response reflected the emotional weight of the loss.

Despite the awkward moment, Swiatek acknowledged that her serve had been a persistent issue throughout the tournament.

“I kind of maybe didn't serve the best throughout the whole tournament,” she admitted. “But I think because [Anisimova] returned so well, that you could see, you know, the bigger difference. On the other hand, I wasn't practicing it in between matches anyway, so I kind of have to let it go and just focus on the next one.”

Swiatek entered Flushing Meadows with momentum, fresh off her sixth Grand Slam win at Wimbledon and a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati. Her busy schedule even included a run to the final in mixed doubles alongside Norway’s Casper Ruud before her singles campaign began.

While the loss to Anisimova prevented Swiatek from reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka, she remains in the hunt as the tour heads to Asia and eventually the WTA Finals.

The 24-year-old’s intense competitive drive has long been a hallmark of her game, but Wednesday’s press room exchange offered a rare glimpse into the emotional and mental toll the sport can exact — even on its most seasoned champions.