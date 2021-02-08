Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Simona Halep skipped briskly into the second round of the Australian Open with a businesslike 6-2 6-1 demolition of local wildcard Lizette Cabrera on Monday.
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
Cabrera, who has never won a match at her home Grand Slam in four attempts, initially froze on her country's most prestigious tennis arena and found her best game only when the result was all but certain.
Halep, a semi-finalist last year and finalist in 2018, wrapped up the contest inside an hour with a sixth break of serve and moved on to face another Australian in Ajla Tomljanovic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match
- Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan
- A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic
- One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court
- Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test
- Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox