Ex-tennis star Anna Kournikova, Enrique’s partner, spotted in worrying state; makes 1st public appearance in 2 years

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Anna Kournikova announced her retirement from tennis in 2003 due to a serious back and spinal problem, which also consisted of a herniated disk.

Spotted for the first time in two years, former tennis star Anna Kournikova left fans worried recently as she made a public appearance with her boyfriend Enrique Iglesias and daughters Lucy and Mary.

Anna Kournikova is Enrique Iglesias' partner.
Anna Kournikova is Enrique Iglesias' partner.

What worried fans was that Kournikova was being pushed in a wheelchair by a woman, and was dressed in an all-black sweatsuit and a medical boot on her foot.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic ruled out for ‘couple months’ due to injury, eyes French Open return; to skip Qatar tournament

Despite never winning a singles title during her career, the Russian former player reached the no. 8 position in 2000, and was a No. 1 player in doubles. She won the doubles Grand Slam titles in Australia in 1999 and 2002 with Martina Hingis and the WTA Championships in 1999 and 2000.

She announced her retirement from tennis in 2003 due to a serious back and spinal problem, which also consisted of a herniated disk.

She was in a relationship with Russian ice hockey player Pavel Bure in the past. The pair met in 1999 and were reportedly engaged in 2000. She started dating singer Enrique in late 2001 and the couple have three children together, fraternal twins, a son and daughter, born on December 16 2017, and another daughter born in 2020.

When she retired, she said, “Basically, I've had an injury nearly every single year. In '97 I had a stress fracture and was out for three months; in '98 I had a torn ligament in my thumb and was out for three months; in '99 I had another stress fracture for three months; and then in 2001 I didn't basically play the whole year.”

Meanwhile, in the past Enrique has spoken about their relationship. He said, “I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
