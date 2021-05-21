Home / Sports / Tennis / Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury
Romania's Simona Halep.(AFP)
Romania's Simona Halep.(AFP)
tennis

Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. An ultrasound later revealed a tear in her left calf.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:12 PM IST

Former French Open champion Simona Halep said on Friday she will not play at Roland Garros this year because she is recovering from a calf injury.

Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. An ultrasound later revealed a tear in her left calf.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year," she tweeted. "Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.


"Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make."

Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

The claycourt showpiece is set to begin on May 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.