Former World No. 1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping

tennis
Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Two-time major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

A dejected Simona Halep looks on(Getty)
Reuters

"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.

More to follow…

Friday, October 21, 2022
