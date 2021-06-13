French Open 2021 Final LIVE Score, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Djokovic eyes 2nd FO title, Tsitsipas seeks 1st

French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: The Grand finale of the men's singles category will be contested by 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and first-time Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier. While Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat Rafael Nadal to get to the final, has won Roland Garros in 2016. On the other hand, Tsitsipas has reached a Majors final for the first time in his career? Who is it going to be?

