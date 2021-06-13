French Open 2021 Final LIVE Score, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Djokovic eyes 2nd FO title, Tsitsipas seeks 1st
- Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open 2021 Final LIVE Score: The Grand finale of the men's singles category will be contested by 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and first-time Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier.
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: The Grand finale of the men's singles category will be contested by 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and first-time Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas at Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier. While Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat Rafael Nadal to get to the final, has won Roland Garros in 2016. On the other hand, Tsitsipas has reached a Majors final for the first time in his career? Who is it going to be?
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
->2021-ATP Masters 1000 Rome-QF-Novak Djokovic won46 75 75
->2020-French Open-SF-Novak Djokovic won 63 62 57 46 61
->2020-Dubai-U.A.E.- Novak Djokovic won 63 64
->2019-ATP Masters 1000 Paris-QF-Novak Djokovic won 61 62
->2019-ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai-QF-Stefanos Tsitsipas won 36 75 63
->2019-ATP Masters 1000 Madrid-F-Novak Djokovic won 63 64
->2018-ATP Masters 1000 Canada-R16-Stefanos Tsitsipas won 63 675 63
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Head to Head
Novak Djokovic leads their H2H battle 5-2.
Moreover, Djokovic is 3-0 on their outdoor clay meetings.
At French Open, Djokovic leads 1-0.
Last 5 meetings? Djokovic leads 4-1
Advantage Nole?
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:52 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Score: Tsitsipas' Road to the final
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt John Isner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta 6 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
QF: bt Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
SF: bt Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:50 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Score: Djokovic's Road to the final
1st rd: bt Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
4th rd: bt Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 - retired
QF: bt Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
SF: bt Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:46 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: History awaits the Greek
If Stefanos does go on to win the final, he will become just the second man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title. The first being Dominic Thiem, who won the US Open in 2020
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: History awaits the Greek
Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first male or female player from Greece to reach a majors final.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: Djokovic's 29th Slam final
This is Djokovic's 29th Grand Slam final.
He has won 18, while finishing second in 10 times.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: Djokovic at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic has possesses an impressive 80-15 record at terre batteu.
Half of his defeats have come at the hands of 13-time champions Rafael Nadal.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates: What's at stake?
->Serbian great Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 19th Grand Slam title to inch closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of 20 titles.
->On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to bag his maiden majors title.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:17 PM IST
French Open 2021 Final Live Updates:
HELLO AND WELCOME! This is it! The final match of French Open 2021 and it comes down to the best two men's singles players in Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. It's old vs new. It's present vs future. It's multiple-time champion vs potential champion. This game promises to be one of the biggest games of the year so far. Will Novak win his 19th Slam or will Tsitsipas win his maiden Grand Slam title? Are you ready to find out?
French Open Final Live Score: Djokovic eyes 19th Slam title, Tsitsipas seeks 1st
