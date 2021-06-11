Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Will Djokovic avenge 2020 French Open final's defeat against Nadal?
  • French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Follow the Roland Garros Semi Final between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal taking place at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The other semifinal took place between Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:51 PM IST

French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Follow the Roland Garros Semi Final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal taking place at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The two greats meet for the 58th time on the ATP Tour and currently, Serbia's Djokovic leads the head-to-head battle 29:28. This a repeat of last year's final, in which 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal cruised to victory in straight sets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:38 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Sets dropped by Nadal

    Rafael Nadal has only lost one set en-route to the semifinals. It was Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:37 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Sets dropped by Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic has lost three sets en-route to the semifinals.

    -Two of them against Lorenzo Musetti. One against Matteo Berrettini

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Nadal has the upperhand?

    Djokovic's last win over the Spanish star on a clay court was in Rome five years ago.

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:26 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Clay court rivalry

    Clay courts

    Nadal: 19 wins

    Djokovic: 7 wins

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:20 PM IST

    Most Roland Garros Finals

    As you may have already guessed, the Spaniard is leading here as well.


    Rafael Nadal-13

    Bjorn Borg- 6

    Novak Djokovic- 5

    Henri Cochet- 5

    Jaroslav Drobny- 5

    Roger Federer- 5

    Rene Lacoste- 5

    Ivan Lendl- 5

    Mats Wilander- 5

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:14 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Roland Garros record

    Rafael Nadal: 105-2

    Novak Djokovic: 79-15

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:08 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Leaders of the pack

    Most Head to Head Meetings (Open Era). Djokovic and Nadal lead the way in this category too.


    ->Djokovic vs. Nadal 58* Djokovic leads 29-28

    ->Djokovic vs. Federer 50 Djokovic leads 27-23

    ->Federer vs. Nadal 40 Nadal leads 24-16

    ->Connors vs. Lendl 36 Connors leads 23-13

    ->Djokovic vs. Murray 36 Djokovic leads 25-11

    ->Lendl vs. McEnroe 36 Lendl leads 21-15

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:03 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: What's at stake for Novak Djokovic?

    If Novak Djokovic beats Nadal, he will inch closer to Nadal and Federer on the all-time Grand Slam titles list by winning his 19th title. The other two greats are currently on 20 Slams each.


    Moreover, this will be Djokovic's second French Open title, with his first being in 2016.

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: What's at stake for Rafael Nadal?

    If Rafael Nadal beats Djokovic and goes on to win the title, he will surpass the great Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam titles list by earning his 21st major crown.


    Moreover, this will be his 14th French Open title 14th!

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:55 PM IST

    Road to the final: Rafael Nadal

    FIRST ROUND: beat Alexei Popyrin

    SECOND ROUND: beat Richard Gasquet

    THIRD ROUND: beat Cameron Norrie

    FOURTH ROUND: beat Jannik Sinner

    QUARTERFINAL: beat Diego Schwartzman

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:48 PM IST

    Road to the final: Novak Djokovic

    FIRST ROUND: beat Tennys Sandgren

    SECOND ROUND: beat Pablo Cuevas

    THIRD ROUND: beat Ricardas Berankis

    FOURTH ROUND: beat Lorenze Musetti

    QUARTERFINAL: Beat Matteo Berrettini

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:42 PM IST

    Head to Head record at the Slam

    Rafael Nadal is ahead 10-6 at the Grand Slams

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Last 5 meetings

    ->2021 ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Rafael Nadal won 7-5,1-6,6-3

    ->2020 Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

    ->2020 ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4)

    ->2019 ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Rafael Nadal won 6-0,4-6, 6-1

    ->2019 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Roland Garros record

    Nadal is almost unbeatable on the red clay of Paris but he is not invincible. In fact, his tonight's opponent has beaten him once. Check it out:


    Matches Played: 8

    Nadal wins: 7

    Djokovic wins: 1

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:20 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Head to Head record

    Matches played: 57

    Djokovic wins: 29

    Nadal wins: 28

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:16 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final

    Novak Djokovic current world ranking: 1

    Rafael Nadal current world ranking: 3

  • JUN 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Semi Final: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2021 men's singles Semi Finals between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. World No.1 Djokovic has a slender 29-28 lead in the head to head battle against current World No.3 and 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal. This is a repeat of last year's final, where the Spanish maestro won in straight sets. Who will win tonight? Let's find out.

