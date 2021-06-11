French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Will Djokovic avenge 2020 French Open final's defeat against Nadal?
- French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Follow the Roland Garros Semi Final between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal taking place at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The other semifinal took place between Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.
French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Follow the Roland Garros Semi Final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal taking place at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The two greats meet for the 58th time on the ATP Tour and currently, Serbia's Djokovic leads the head-to-head battle 29:28. This a repeat of last year's final, in which 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal cruised to victory in straight sets.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:38 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Sets dropped by Nadal
Rafael Nadal has only lost one set en-route to the semifinals. It was Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:37 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Sets dropped by Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has lost three sets en-route to the semifinals.
-Two of them against Lorenzo Musetti. One against Matteo Berrettini
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Nadal has the upperhand?
Djokovic's last win over the Spanish star on a clay court was in Rome five years ago.
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:26 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Clay court rivalry
Clay courts
Nadal: 19 wins
Djokovic: 7 wins
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Most Roland Garros Finals
As you may have already guessed, the Spaniard is leading here as well.
Rafael Nadal-13
Bjorn Borg- 6
Novak Djokovic- 5
Henri Cochet- 5
Jaroslav Drobny- 5
Roger Federer- 5
Rene Lacoste- 5
Ivan Lendl- 5
Mats Wilander- 5
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:14 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Roland Garros record
Rafael Nadal: 105-2
Novak Djokovic: 79-15
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:08 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Leaders of the pack
Most Head to Head Meetings (Open Era). Djokovic and Nadal lead the way in this category too.
->Djokovic vs. Nadal 58* Djokovic leads 29-28
->Djokovic vs. Federer 50 Djokovic leads 27-23
->Federer vs. Nadal 40 Nadal leads 24-16
->Connors vs. Lendl 36 Connors leads 23-13
->Djokovic vs. Murray 36 Djokovic leads 25-11
->Lendl vs. McEnroe 36 Lendl leads 21-15
-
JUN 11, 2021 09:03 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: What's at stake for Novak Djokovic?
If Novak Djokovic beats Nadal, he will inch closer to Nadal and Federer on the all-time Grand Slam titles list by winning his 19th title. The other two greats are currently on 20 Slams each.
Moreover, this will be Djokovic's second French Open title, with his first being in 2016.
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: What's at stake for Rafael Nadal?
If Rafael Nadal beats Djokovic and goes on to win the title, he will surpass the great Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam titles list by earning his 21st major crown.
Moreover, this will be his 14th French Open title 14th!
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Road to the final: Rafael Nadal
FIRST ROUND: beat Alexei Popyrin
SECOND ROUND: beat Richard Gasquet
THIRD ROUND: beat Cameron Norrie
FOURTH ROUND: beat Jannik Sinner
QUARTERFINAL: beat Diego Schwartzman
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Road to the final: Novak Djokovic
FIRST ROUND: beat Tennys Sandgren
SECOND ROUND: beat Pablo Cuevas
THIRD ROUND: beat Ricardas Berankis
FOURTH ROUND: beat Lorenze Musetti
QUARTERFINAL: Beat Matteo Berrettini
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Head to Head record at the Slam
Rafael Nadal is ahead 10-6 at the Grand Slams
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Last 5 meetings
->2021 ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Rafael Nadal won 7-5,1-6,6-3
->2020 Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5
->2020 ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4)
->2019 ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Rafael Nadal won 6-0,4-6, 6-1
->2019 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Roland Garros record
Nadal is almost unbeatable on the red clay of Paris but he is not invincible. In fact, his tonight's opponent has beaten him once. Check it out:
Matches Played: 8
Nadal wins: 7
Djokovic wins: 1
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:20 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Head to Head record
Matches played: 57
Djokovic wins: 29
Nadal wins: 28
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:16 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final
Novak Djokovic current world ranking: 1
Rafael Nadal current world ranking: 3
-
JUN 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST
French Open 2021 Semi Final: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2021 men's singles Semi Finals between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. World No.1 Djokovic has a slender 29-28 lead in the head to head battle against current World No.3 and 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal. This is a repeat of last year's final, where the Spanish maestro won in straight sets. Who will win tonight? Let's find out.
French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Updates: Djokovic eyes redemption vs Nadal
Nadal vs Djokovic Head to Head record ahead of their French Open 2021 semifinals
- Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Head to Head: Before the greats of the sport lock horns in the French Open 2021 Semi Finals, let's take a look at their rivalry on the red clay of Paris along with their overall head-to-head record.
French Open 2021 Semi Finals, Djokovic vs Nadal: When and Where to Watch
- French Open 2021 Semi Finals Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Disney+Hotstar, match timings, venue for French Open 2021 Semi Finals between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.
Unseeded Krejcikova reaches French Open final
- Barbora Krejcikova saved a match point midway through the final set and outlasted No. 17-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advances to French Open final
- The 31st-seeded player defeated unseeded Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 to become the first Russian woman to reach a final at a major since Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open.
Salisbury ends Britain's 39-year wait for French Open success
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon build-up event due to neck pain
French Open fans angry as Covid curfew imposed during match
- Pandemic-related restrictions were loosened to allow 5,000 inside on Court Philippe-Chatrier rather than the 1,000 for the previous matches, and it was quite an atmosphere until the rule was imposed.
French Open 2021: Djokovic fights off Berrettini to set up Nadal semi-final
- A fired-up Novak Djokovic repelled a stirring fightback by Italian Matteo Berrettini to claim a 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 victory on Wednesday to set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with defending champion Rafael Nadal.
French Open 2021: Nadal drops set, beats Schwartzman to reach semis
Defending champion Swiatek knocked out from French Open after losing in quarters
- Iga Swiatek's 22-set winning streak at the French Open was over when Maria Sakkari won the first set.
French Open 2021: Unseeded Krejcikova beats Gauff to enter semis
- French Open: Krejcikova took advantage, grabbing that set by taking the last four points of the tiebreaker. She then reeled off 15 consecutive points during one stretch en route to a 5-0 edge in the second set.
French Open 2021: Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Novak, Rafa tutor young Italians how the job is done
- If Djokovic gave Grand Slam debutant Lorenzo Musetti a lesson on preserving physical resources in best-of-five encounters, Nadal produced a masterclass for Jannik Sinner in the art of controlling, adapting and eventually dominating a contest, from the racquet and the head in a straight-sets victory.