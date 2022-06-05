Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, French Open 2022 Final: When and Where to watch Roland Garros final

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2022 Final Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal will be aiming to add to his 21 Grand Slam titles when he takes on the young Casper Rudd in the final of the men's singles event at the Roland Garros. Rudd is a former trainee of the Rafa Nadal Academy and will be taking on his idol as he hunts for a maiden Grand Slam title. Nadal entered the final after his match against Alexander Zverev was cut short due to an unfortunate injury to the German. Ruud, meanwhile, defeated Marin Cilic in four sets to book a place in the final against the Spain legend. Nadal has won 13 French Open titles so far, and has enjoyed a stellar run to the final of the tournament where he defeated the current world no.1, Novak Djokovic, in the quarterfinals.

Here are the live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final:

Where is the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final will take place at the Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier.

When does the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final start?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final will start at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday (June 5).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final?

The live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Rudd French Open Final will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, and latest updates of here at hindustantimes.com

