Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score, French Open 2022 Final: Nadal aims to extend record; Ruud eyes maiden Slam
French Open 2022 Final Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: It's master versus apprentice for the elusive French Open title at Stade Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal, who had lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final last year, will aim to regain supremacy on la terre battue with a record-extending 14th French Open title and an unprecedented 22nd Slam. But in his way stands 23-year-old Casper Ruud, who only four years back had arrived at his academy in Mallorca to boost his game. Ruud, who had already become the first Norwegian to reach a major final, will be aiming for his first Grand Slam trophy. Can Nadal manage to add more history to his illustrious record at Roland Garros or will Ruud manage to script the greatest upset in tennis history to bag his first major title?
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 05, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Somdev Devvarman on Ruud's chances
“For Ruud, if he has to win the title he has to play the absolute perfect match. He has to hit massive forehands and not allow Nadal to dictate points of his forehand and anytime he is up with a break point he has to execute. There is no other way for Ruud to win. The way I see it he has to play the perfect match, start to finish, and then he has a small chance. Ruud will need to focus on what he is good at doing and playing the match to the best of his ability," he told Hindustan Times.
Jun 05, 2022 06:10 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Rally length
Both have been equally dominant in short rallies (0-4 shots) and longer rallies (9+), but the one that separates the two is the mid-length rallies (5-8). Nadal has had a 60 per cent win rate in mid-length rallies while drawing fewer errors (218/147), compared to Ruud's 53 per cent (174/330).
Jun 05, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Net play, drop shots
Nadal has a 70.3 per cent (114/162) win rate at the net compared to Ruud's 66 per cent (99/149). Nadal has also used the drop shots more often in the second week of the tournament - 71 of his total 83 came in the last three games with 18 winners and 4 unforced errors. Ruud has used it 53 times in his last three games with just 4 winners and as many unforced errors.
Jun 05, 2022 05:58 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Return stats
Nadal: 40.40% win on 1st serve offering and 58.60% on 2nd with 45.8% (39/85) break points won.
Ruud: 32% win on 1st serve offering and 58% on 2nd with 38% (29/76) break points won.
Jun 05, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Serve stats
Nadal: 66% 1st serve in, 68.8% win behind it and 59.7% behind 2nd serve. He has also saved 53% (20/38) break points. 13 aces; 12 double faults.
Ruud: 68% 1st serve in, 73.5% win behind it and 60.8% behind 2nd serve. He has also saved 62.8% (22/35) break points. 52 aces, 8 double faults
Jun 05, 2022 05:49 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Ruud's career stats
The Norwegian has won 7 titles in his career so far and all have come in ATP 250 series on clay. In the last two years, no one has won as many claycourt matches as Ruud (66).
Jun 05, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Remember Robin Soderling
In 2009, Soderling had pulled off the unthinkable at Roland Garros when he became the first player ever to beat Nadal in French Open, a loss that came in the fourth round of the tournament, the Spaniard's most early exit in French Open history. Well, Soderling remains the first ever Scandinavian player to reach the French Open final before Ruud joined the list. The Swede had reached two back-to-back finals in 2009 and 2010 and lost to Federer and Nadal respectively. Can Ruud avoid a similar fate?
Jun 05, 2022 05:37 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Ruud hoping to emulate Wawrinka
Nadal is 8-1 in a major final against players aiming for their maiden Grand Slam trophy. His only loss came against Stan Wawrinka in 2014 Australian Open final when he lost 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–3
Jun 05, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Ruud on facing Nadal
“It is amazing...He is the last player of the Big 3 and the very top players in the world I have never played against. So, I guess this is perfect timing and worth the wait. To finally play him in a Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me. Hopefully a little bit for him as well. e has played so many finals, but at least he is playing a student from his academy this time. So, it is going to be a fun one hopefully.”
Jun 05, 2022 05:29 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Nadal on facing Ruud
“I think in the academy we were able to help him a little bit during this period of time. But more than [anything], as I always say, I like to see [a] good person achieving his dreams. I'm happy for him. I'm happy for his mum, dad. I know them very well. They are a super-healthy family and great people. As always, I am super happy when I see these great people having success.”
Jun 05, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Big concern for Ruud
Nadal's 21-8 win-loss record in a Grand Slam final includes a jaw-dropping 13-0 record in French Open final. Hence, while Nadal will be aiming to stay perfect in the French Open final, Ruud would be aiming to become the first player ever in tennis history to beat Nadal in a final at Roland Garros
Jun 05, 2022 05:20 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Nadal in elite club
This will be Nadal's 30th appearance in a Grand Slam final. Only two other players have reached 30 or more Slam finals in Open Era - Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer - both of whom have played 31 finals.
However, it is the Spaniard who has a better winning rate in a Slam final with 21 wins and 8 defeats. The other two have identical win-loss record of 20-11.
Jun 05, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: Did you know?
Exactly on this day back in 2005, Rafael Nadal had defeated Argentina's Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5 to claim his first ever title at the French Open. It was his 6th title that year and seventh overall in his career then.
17 years later, he stands a chance to win his 14th title at the Roland Garros.
Jun 05, 2022 05:08 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: Meanwhile, in another final
The French pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic beat the American pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the women's doubles title in French Open. It has been a heartbreaking back-to-back days for 18-year-old Gauff who suffered a straight set defeat to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final last night.
Jun 05, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score: It's Master vs Apprentice
Well, that has been the tagline in the buildup to this final. A 19-year-old Ruud had shifted base from Norway, after splitting with his coach, to Mallorca to join the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy. Four years hence, he is up against Nadal at the Roland Garros for the French Open title. While they may not faced each other officially on the tour, they have had umpteen practice session matches at Rafa's academy.
Jun 05, 2022 05:00 PM IST
French Open 2022 Final Live Score: What does the H2H record say?
They are yet to meet on ATP tour, making it a first-of-its kind final since 2008 Australian Open 2008 when Novak Djokovic faced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the first time ever in his career in the Slam final.
Jun 05, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2022 French Open final clash between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud at the Philippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros. Stay tuned for more updates!
Nadal vs Ruud Live Score, French Open 2022 Final: Follow Live Updates
