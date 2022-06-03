Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 Live Score: No. 1-chasing Zverev hopes to end Nadal's bid to history

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: After countering Novak Djokovic threat, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal have yet another “big challenge” as he gears up to take on third-seeded Alexander Zverev on court Philippe Chatrier for a place in the semi-final. While Nadal ended Djokovic's bid for a 21st Grand Slam with a win in the quarters, Zverev avenged his loss Madrid Open final defeat as he defeated teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz earlier that same evening. Nadal, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, now stays in hunt for a record-extending 14th title at the Roland Garros and 22nd slam in his career. Zverev, on the other hand, is chasing his maiden major and the world no.1 crown. Can Nadal fend off a resurgent Zverev to reach his 14th French Open final or will the German ruin the Spaniard's birthday to script history?

