Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 Live Score: No. 1-chasing Zverev hopes to end Nadal's bid to history

Live

  • Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of the blockbuster semifinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev at Stade Roland Garros.
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 Semi-Final Live Score
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: After countering Novak Djokovic threat, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal have yet another “big challenge” as he gears up to take on third-seeded Alexander Zverev on court Philippe Chatrier for a place in the semi-final. While Nadal ended Djokovic's bid for a 21st Grand Slam with a win in the quarters, Zverev avenged his loss Madrid Open final defeat as he defeated teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz earlier that same evening. Nadal, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, now stays in hunt for a record-extending 14th title at the Roland Garros and 22nd slam in his career. Zverev, on the other hand, is chasing his maiden major and the world no.1 crown. Can Nadal fend off a resurgent Zverev to reach his 14th French Open final or will the German ruin the Spaniard's birthday to script history? 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Iga Swiatek's huge praise for Rafael Nadal

    "He is inspiring me in basically every aspect, both on court and off court because he’s so humble and down to Earth and he’s that kind of guy that is always saying ‘hi’ and that is amazing because it seems like the successes hasn’t changed him and he is still the same great person.”

    “I have seen a few matches live as it is not always possible because I was also in tournaments but when I watched this year’s Australian Open final, oh my God, it was just overwhelming really. Even I had doubts and I could see how he was trying to find solutions and get better throughout the match and he did and he won so he is a huge inspiration."

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Score: Fun Fact!

    Rafael Nadal, who turned 36 today, is 6-1 on his birthday. His only defeat came against Novak Djokovic in 2015 quarterfinals in French Open by straight sets. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:25 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: What is at stake for Nadal?

    Nadal will be chasing his 14th title at the Roland Garros and an unprecedented 22nd Grand Slam. He is also hoping to script a double of Australian Open and French Open for the first time in his career. A title win will also make him the oldest ever French Open champion.

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:22 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Zverev chasing ATP No.1 ranking crown

    With Djokovic out of the tournament, the German now has a shot at gaining the top spot in the ATP ranking. However, that would only come with the elusive Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday. He is also aiming to become only the second from his nation man to make the final at Roland Garros after after Michael Stich in 1996.

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:17 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Score: Third seeded on facing the 13-time champion

    "I'm not 20 or 21 years old anymore; I'm 25. I am at the stage where I want to win, I'm at the stage where I'm supposed to win."

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:15 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Rafael Nadal on facing Zverev

    “I am excited to win the semi-finals of course. It will be a big day as another big challenge is coming. The first thing I need to do is play very well. Alexander Zverev is a great player and I can say one of the best in the world. So for me to keep my chances high and to go through I have to play with determination from the beginning to the end.”

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:12 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Score: What is their record in Grand Slam semi-finals?

    Nadal has a 29-7 record in Grand Slam semi-finals while Zverev has a 1-3 win-loss record.

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:09 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Nadal's record at Roland Garros vs Zverev

    The win against Djokovic earlier this week was his 110th at the Roland Garros, making his record at the venue a staggering 110-3. He is also 13-1 in semi-finals at French Open, his only defeat was against the Serb last year. Zverev, on the other hand has a 18-6 record at Roland Garros and is into his second straight semi-final. He had lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas last year.

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:05 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Score: This ain't their first Grand Slam meeting

    Nadal and Zverev only previous meeting at a major was in 2017 Australian Open round of 32 when then 20-year-old had taken a stunning two-sets-to-one lead before the Spaniard bounced back to win the five setter.

  • Jun 03, 2022 05:03 PM IST

    French open 2022 Live Score: Has Zverev turned the tide in Nadal rivalry?

    In their first five ATP meetings between 2016 and 2018, Nadal won all the matches which includes three on clay. However, Zverev has won three of the next four meetings which includes a solitary win on clay in Madrid Open quarterfinal in 2021. Nadal had however avenged the defeat with a straight-set win in Rome Masters quarterfinal the same year.

  • Jun 03, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    Nadal vs Zverev Live Score: It's chapter no.10 of this rivalry

    Nadal leads the head-to-head battle 6-3 against Zverev. Of their nine meetings on ATP tour, five have been in clay and Nadal leads 4-1. 

  • Jun 03, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2022 French Open semifinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev at the Philippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros. Stay tuned for more updates!

