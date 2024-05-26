 French Open 2024, live streaming: When and where to watch Roland Garros on TV and online | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
French Open 2024, live streaming: When and where to watch Roland Garros on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
May 26, 2024 08:36 AM IST

All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek as the French Open 2024 begins on Sunday. Here are the live streaming details.

The French Open is scheduled to begin on Sunday, and fans will be hoping to see Novak Djokovic bag his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. The Serbian is also the defending champion and will be under immense pressure. He has a 14-6 win-loss record this season and hasn't reached a final yet. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals and recently crashed to a defeat in the Geneva Open semifinals.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes part in a practice session during the French Open.(AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes part in a practice session during the French Open.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will also be making his Roland Garros return after missing it last year due to a hip injury. Iga Swiatek will begin her title defence against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. On the other hand, Sumit Nagal is set to make his French Open draw debut.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz bring curtain up on French Open 2024

When is the French Open 2024 scheduled to begin?

The French Open 2024 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 26 and the final will take place on June 8.

What time will the French Open 2024 begin?

The French Open 2024 matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2024 take place?

The French Open 2024 will take place at Stade Roland Garros, in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024 on TV?

The French Open 2024 will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024?

In India, you can watch the French Open 2024 on SonyLiv.

French Open 2024, live streaming: When and where to watch Roland Garros on TV and online
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
