Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final Live: Alcaraz faces Sinner test for title defence

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final Live: Sunday evening will see Jannik Sinner feature in his first final in Paris, and he will take on Carlos Alcaraz, who taught him a lesson at the Italian Open final recently, thrashing the World No. 1 7-6 6-1. When they face each other at the French Open 2025 final today, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top, as they are both in sensational form. On his way to the final, Sinner didn’t drop a set, although he received a tough challenge from Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals....Read More

Alcaraz, on the other hand, had to toil hard against Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, coming out on top in a four-setter and preventing an all-Italian final. Going into the final, Alcaraz will be the favourite as he also defeated Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals, and had to claim a four-set win against Ben Shelton in the fourth round.

Neiher Alcaraz or Sinner have ever lost a major final. Alcaraz has a 4-0 record and Sinner boasts 3-0. If Alcaraz wins tonight, he will surge into a tie for third on the all-time list with Iga Swiatek for most Grand Slam finals won without suffering a first defeat. Only Roger Federer (7) and Monica Seles (6) have won more Slam titles before suffered a first defeat in a major final. Meanwhile, Sinner will be hoping to become the first Italian to win the French Open men’s singles title during the Open Era, after Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Commenting on Sinner’s win vs Djokovic, former player Andy Roddick said on his podcast, “It’s the first time I’ve seen someone go through Novak, like straight through him. Sinner is the first person I have seen do that. Even when Alcaraz beats him it’s drop shots, quick bang tennis.”

“There is a little more variety. It’s the first time I have seen someone take the middle of the court from Novak over and over and over again. Not for a point, not for a set. But Novak had to try and stay away from the centre of the court and that’s where he has made his living. You can’t go through him. Sinner can, and he did,” he added.