Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final Live: Alcaraz faces Sinner test for title defence
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final Live: It will be a showdown between two behemoths of the new generation, who have been slowly taking over the mantle from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal. Follow live updates of Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final.
- 32 Mins agoSinner eyes milestone
- 46 Mins agoFirst face-off in a major final
- 57 Mins agoHead-to-head
- 3 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final Live: Sunday evening will see Jannik Sinner feature in his first final in Paris, and he will take on Carlos Alcaraz, who taught him a lesson at the Italian Open final recently, thrashing the World No. 1 7-6 6-1. When they face each other at the French Open 2025 final today, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top, as they are both in sensational form. On his way to the final, Sinner didn’t drop a set, although he received a tough challenge from Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals....Read More
Alcaraz, on the other hand, had to toil hard against Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, coming out on top in a four-setter and preventing an all-Italian final. Going into the final, Alcaraz will be the favourite as he also defeated Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals, and had to claim a four-set win against Ben Shelton in the fourth round.
Neiher Alcaraz or Sinner have ever lost a major final. Alcaraz has a 4-0 record and Sinner boasts 3-0. If Alcaraz wins tonight, he will surge into a tie for third on the all-time list with Iga Swiatek for most Grand Slam finals won without suffering a first defeat. Only Roger Federer (7) and Monica Seles (6) have won more Slam titles before suffered a first defeat in a major final. Meanwhile, Sinner will be hoping to become the first Italian to win the French Open men’s singles title during the Open Era, after Adriano Panatta in 1976.
Commenting on Sinner’s win vs Djokovic, former player Andy Roddick said on his podcast, “It’s the first time I’ve seen someone go through Novak, like straight through him. Sinner is the first person I have seen do that. Even when Alcaraz beats him it’s drop shots, quick bang tennis.”
“There is a little more variety. It’s the first time I have seen someone take the middle of the court from Novak over and over and over again. Not for a point, not for a set. But Novak had to try and stay away from the centre of the court and that’s where he has made his living. You can’t go through him. Sinner can, and he did,” he added.
Sinner could also become the youngest player during the Open Era to win three consecutive men's singles Grand Slam titles, older than only Sampras (Wimbledon 1993, US Open 1993 and Australian Open 1994).
This will be their 12th face-off and first in a major final, which is also the first time that two players born in the 2000s will face each other in a men's singles final at a Grand Slam event.
Alcaraz leads 7-4 vs Sinner in overall head-to-head. Since last year, the Spaniard defeated Sinenr at IndiaN Wells, Roland Garros, Beijing and Rome. He also leads 2-1 over Sinner on clay.
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's French Open 2025 men's singles final as Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in Paris. It is hard to predict the winner as both have been in stunning form, but Alcaraz is the defending champion and also the favourite. Meanwhile, Sinner will look to become the first Italian to win in Paris in the Open Era.