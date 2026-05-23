French Open crisis deepens as top stars limit media duties in coordinated protest over revenue split

A huge chunk of the world's top 10 women's and men's players will limit their media duties at the French Open, which begins on Sunday at Roland Garros. It is the players' planned protest due to concerns about prize money. Players feel they are only paid 15 per cent of Grand Slam revenue and are demanding 22 per cent instead. Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks to reporters during Media Day ahead of the French Open. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

During her pre-tournament press conference, defending champion Coco Gauff answered only 10 questions and then left. Some players like Aryna Sabalenka have even expressed a desire to boycott the tournament, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

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"It shows a lot of us are all on the same page and have kind of a collective action other than just having conversations," Gauff said.

"This is the first real point of action we have done," she added.

Djokovic's pre-match press conference lasted 14 minutes and 48 seconds. He claimed he wasn't officially participating in the protest, but he did voice his concerns about the issue. "Golf is a good example of a professional individual global sport that has been through and is still going through very challenging times in terms of the governance and splitting tours and players," he said.

"Let's try to be a bit more united and have a unifying voice into finding a better structure and better future for our sport.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk won't be participating in the protest. "I didn't decide not to participate. I was just never asked to be in the discussion," she said.

"I'm still not a top 10 player, so that's probably the reason. … I'm very happy to be part of the conversation and discussion. I always have something to say."

World No. 8 Taylor Fritz has stated that Grand Slam organisers are ignoring players' concerns. "It's not about wanting more money. It's about just wanting what's fair," he said.

"We have been pretty patient and mild with, I'd say, our requests, and I think all of us feel it's a bit disrespectful to just be ignored when the sport is the healthiest, when I think there is a very fair partnership and open dialogue between the players and the tournaments," he added.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner said, "I think it's something good because without us events are not possible to play."

"It's about the respect. We have to wait for over a year for just a small response... the best 10 players - it's not nice."