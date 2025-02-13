From court to controversy: Camila Giorgi’s stunning comeback as tennis reporter

Former tennis star Camila Giorgi, known as much for her on-court prowess as for her off-court controversies, has made a dramatic return to the sport—not with a racket, but with a microphone. Camila Giorgi was once ranked as high as world No.26.(Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Italian, who officially retired from professional tennis last year, has now re-emerged as a reporter at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Once ranked as high as world No.26, Giorgi’s retirement became public when her name appeared on the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s list of retired players in May 2023.

Her transition from tennis to the media world follows a whirlwind year filled with allegations, including claims that she owed months of unpaid rent for a luxury villa in Calenzano, near Florence. There were also whispers about her allegedly dodging tax authorities—claims she has firmly denied.

From lingerie model to tennis reporter

Since bidding farewell to professional tennis, Giorgi relocated to the United States, where she pursued a career as a lingerie model. However, her passion for the sport has brought her back in a new role. At the Buenos Aires tournament, she has been conducting interviews with top players, including Argentina’s sixth seed, Sebastián Báez, and proudly shared glimpses of her new career on Instagram.

Posting a video of her interview with Báez, along with a snapshot of her official accreditation, Giorgi appears to be embracing this unexpected career pivot with confidence.

Giorgi’s off-court life has been anything but quiet. In October 2023, her former landlord accused her of leaving her Italian villa without settling her rent dues. To make matters spicier, they alleged she took half the furniture with her—rugs, antique tables, and other stuff.

According to The Sun, Giorgi was quick to defend herself. Speaking to Italy’s Verissimo on Canale 5, she dismissed the accusations, stating:

"Did I suddenly disappear? That's just their version. I didn’t vanish. I had to announce my retirement in Paris, and when my name appeared on the anti-doping website, the news spread."

She further insisted that she had split her time between Italy and the U.S., adding, "We stayed in Miami for three years. I’d love to stay there forever, but I also return to Italy frequently. I just don’t like discussing my personal life, and that makes it seem like I’m hiding."

Her lawyer, Edmondo Tomaselli, has categorically denied that Giorgi “ran away” from anything. Addressing the furniture claims, she firmly stated that any items in the villa were hers to begin with.

"We did not flee for tax reasons. I never ran, I just never spoke. Did we not pay the rent and take the furniture? The house was empty when we moved in—we brought our own furniture."