From Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: Top players who will miss US Open 2024

Several notable players will be missing from the 2024 US Open due to injuries and other circumstances. Here's a look at the top five absentees who were forced to withdraw. Rafael Nadal of Spain(REUTERS)

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, will be absent from the US Open this year. Nadal has been battling a series of injuries throughout the season, limiting his participation to just a few tournaments. Despite being listed on the entry list, Nadal acknowledged that his inclusion was merely a precautionary measure, and he later withdrew. He cited his inability to perform at full capacity as the reason for pulling out. Nadal's decision means his focus is now on recovery, with his next appearance scheduled for the Laver Cup. “I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100 percent this time. Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time,” Nadal wrote on social media.

Cameron Norrie, the British No. 2, is another prominent player who won’t be competing at the US Open. Norrie has been struggling with a persistent forearm injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks. He attempted to return to the court in Cincinnati, but his injury forced him to withdraw once again. Norrie has been working diligently to recover, but his efforts haven’t yielded the desired results in time for the US Open. “I have been working hard to get my body to full health - unfortunately my forearm injury is not recovering as soon as I would have hoped,” he announced.

Nick Kyrgios, the mercurial Australian player, has also been forced to sit out the US Open due to ongoing knee and wrist injuries. Kyrgios has barely played any competitive tennis since October 2022, managing just one singles match in nearly a year. While he is set to participate in some exhibition matches, Kyrgios has decided against entering the US Open main draw.

Simona Halep, the former world No. 1, has had a turbulent year, largely due to a knee injury and a suspension that was later reduced. Halep made a brief return to the tour in March but struggled to find her form, losing in the first round of the Miami Open and retiring from her next tournament in Paris. The knee injury has kept her out of action since, and despite her efforts, she has not been able to compete at her best. Halep’s absence from the US Open is a significant loss, as she has been a consistent performer in Grand Slams over the years.

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, will also miss the US Open due to a series of injuries that have plagued her summer. Vondrousova’s troubles began with a hip injury at the Berlin Championships, and although she attempted a comeback at Wimbledon, she was unable to defend her title successfully, exiting in the first round. A subsequent hand injury further complicated her season, forcing her to withdraw from the US Open.