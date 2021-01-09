German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season
German Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world number seven confirmed on social media.
Zverev added former world number three Ferrer to his coaching team around the middle of 2020 and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets.
The German picked up two ATP titles in Cologne and also made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in an encouraging close to the season.
"I would like to thank David for the months we have shared, the times on and off the court, wishing him only the best in the future," Zverev wrote on his Instagram account.
"I also want to thank his family for giving me the chance to spend precious weeks with David during these difficult times. I have tremendous respect for the way David played and coaches tennis."
Zverev will start his 2021 season at the team-based ATP Cup which will be played at Melbourne Park a week before the Australian Open is held at the same venue from Feb. 8.
"I had to decide by the end of the year; I spoke to Alexander and told him that I preferred not to continue working with him in 2021," Ferrer told tennis website Punto de Break.
"There wasn't a particular reason or anything; I just thought the time wasn't right. Everything is fine between us ... I'm not the right person to help Alexander at the moment."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To find success, we must do things the right way: Somdev Devvarman
- Four years since he retired as a professional tennis player, Somdev Devvarman is ready return to the game - this time as a coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis ‘21: Covid questions key; Nadal, Djokovic eye records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil Guard training opened my eyes to migrants’ hardships - Muguruza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sofia Kenin ready to seek Djokovic’s advice in Australian Open defence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova banned for match fixing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simon, Daniell and Andujar join ATP Council after Djokovic withdrawal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roger Federer withdraws from 2021 Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andy Murray receives Australian Open wild-card entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roger Federer to miss Australian Open; planning 2021 return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox