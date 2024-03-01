'He has no choice...': Rafael Nadal’s uncle drops bombshell French Open prediction ahead of Indian Wells return

After missing the Australian Open due to an injury setback, Rafael Nadal will be back in action in Indian Wells, and will be looking to build some momentum ahead of the French Open. Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after a match.(AP)

Ahead of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, which is scheduled from March 6-17, Nadal will also face Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas. He will also be aiming to clinch the gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Talking about Nadal's participation in Indian Wells and exhibition match vs Alcaraz, his uncle Toni told AS, "It's that he needs to compete. He has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared."

Commenting on Nadal's chances at the French Open, he said, "I prefer to say that he is going to win [the French Open]. Then we'll see. I know it's difficult, but I always try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role both in the Games and at Roland Garros."

Nadal made a comeback after missing almost an year, participating in the Brisbane International in January. But he sustained a micro muscle tear during the competition which has seen him out of action since then.

He was also expected to participate at the ATP 250 event in Doha in late February, but pulled out once again. Apologising to fans in Doha, he said, "I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly. Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won’t be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014. I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament."