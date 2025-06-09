‘I will start with Jannik’: Carlos Alcaraz's speech after beating World No.1 in longest French Open final is epic

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the flagbearers of modern-day epic tennis rivalry, wrote a glittering, record-breaking and pulsating first chapter of what could turn out to be a regular sight for global tennis fans. The first-ever men's singles major final between players born after 2000 also turned out to be the longest French Open final, lasting five hours and 29 minutes. It was only fitting that after the match, which the Spaniard won in a comeback for the ages to defend his French Open title, both Sinner and Alcaraz started their speeches mentioning each other. Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Jannik Sinner hug after the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris(AP)

Alcaraz, who saved three match points in the fourth set to beat Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2), spent the entire first half (1 minute 15 seconds of his 3 minute 30-seconds-long on-court speech) of his winner's speech talking about Sinner. Alcaraz congratulated the World No.1 for being an inspiration to himself and millions of budding tennis players across the globe.

"I want to start with Jannik. It is amazing the level you have. Congratulations on an amazing two weeks. I know the hard work that you and your team put in every day. It is huge," Alcaraz said, turning to Sinner, who smiled and nodded. "I know how hard you are chasing this tournament. I'm sure you're gonna be a champion not once but many, many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you. I'm very happy to make history with you in this tournament and every other tournament. You are a huge inspiration for young kids, for me as well. I have to say thank you to you for being such a great inspiration. Good luck and all the best for what's coming," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz's on-court speech came moments after Sinner had started his post-match speech, explaining, albeit with a bit of difficulty to formulate words after a gutwrenching loss, the greatness of the World No. 2.

"First of all, Carlos, congrats. Again, an amazing performance, amazing battle, amazing to you and your team. I'm very happy for you and you deserve it," Sinner said.

It was Alcaraz and Sinner's first appearance in a Grand Slam final. Both of them were unbeaten in slam finals. Sinner was yet to lay his hands on the French Open title and Alcaraz had not gotten off to the best of starts this year. In the head-to-head record, Alcaraz had the clear upper hand, but Sinner hadn't dropped a set in his road to the final. He even brushed aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final.

It was one of the most evenly matched and anticipated Grand Slam finals of recent times, and boy, did it live up to the hype. After 3 hours, 43 minutes, Sinner had his first match point. But with just over five hours since the match began, Alcaraz served for the title at 5-4 up.

The drama was still not over.

Sinner made a remarkable retrieve from yet another superb Alcaraz drop shot. At the very limit he could stretch to, Sinner glided the ball over the net, with the ball landing with the softness of an autumn leaf and out of Alcaraz's reach to make it 15-40.

When Sinner won the game to make it 5-5, it was his turn to milk the applause and he was two points away from victory in the 12th game, with Alcaraz on serve and at 15-30 and at deuce.

But Alcaraz made a staggering cross-court backhand to make it 6-6 and force a tiebreaker, with the crowd going wild when Alcaraz's cross-court winner made it 4-0.Sinner could not find a way back and Alcaraz won the match with a superb forehand pass down the line and then fell onto his back to celebrate.