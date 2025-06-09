Carlos Alcaraz and Jannis Sinner in longest-ever French Open final, beat 43-year-old record by almost 1 hour

Fans were entertained to pure tennis on Sunday at Roland Garros, as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back from behind to defeat Jannik Sinner in the French Open 2025 men’s singles final. The Spaniard showcased immense resilence after going two sets down. It was Sinner, who took early control, and won the first two sets, 6-4 7-6. Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) and finalist Italy's Jannik Sinner pose with their respective trophies.(AFP)

Then Alcaraz came up with the perfect response, winning the third set (6-4), and then also clinched the fourth (7-6). The fifth set was pushed to a tie-breaker and it was the Spaniard who reigned supreme, winning it 10-2 and also clinched the final set, 7-6.

Longest-ever Roland Garros final

It was also the longest-ever Roland Garros final, lasting five hours and 29 minutes. Before Sunday, the longest-ever French Open final in the Open Era took place in 1982, when Mats Wilander beat Guillermo Vilas in four hours and 47 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz praised Sinner and said, “I am pretty sure you are going to be champion not once, but many, many times. It is a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament.”

“I am just really, really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments; you are a huge inspiration to young kids and to me.”

He also thanked the fans, who played a key role in his win. “Then Paris, guys, I mean, you have been a really important support to me since the first practice, since the first round,” he said.

“You were unbelievable. You were insane for me. I mean, I just can't, can't thank enough, you know, to you for the great support during the whole week, for today's match.

“For today's match, you were really, really important. You are in my heart and you'll always be in my heart. So thank you. Thank you very much, Paris. And see you next year,” he added.