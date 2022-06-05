'If Casper Ruud has to win French Open title he has to play absolute perfect match against Nadal': Somdev Devvarman

In ‘master versus apprentice’ clash you favour the master, especially when he is a legend of the sport with 21 Grand Slam titles to his name, 13 of which were won at the French Open itself. Former professional Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman has put his weight behind Rafael Nadal as well for the big final at the Roland Garros on Sunday, but feels that if Casper Ruud can play an “absolute perfect match” of his life, he might have a “small chance”.

Four years ago Ruud had shifted base from Norway to Mallorca to join the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy. The 23-year-old will now be up against his own idol. And while he is yet to face Nadal on ATP tour, he has been up against the Spaniard in umpteen practices sessions over the last couple of years.

Speaking to a select media group ahead of the summit clash, Somdev admitted that Ruud has to be absolutely perfect with his game plan, from start to finish, to have even the slightest chance of creating the biggest upset in tennis history. Nadal owns a staggering 110-3 (97%) record in French Open and has never lost a final on court Philippe Chatrier (13-0).

“For Ruud, if he has to win the title he has to play the absolute perfect match. He has to hit massive forehands and not allow Nadal to dictate points of his forehand and anytime he is up with a break point he has to execute. There is no other way for Ruud to win. The way I see it he has to play the perfect match, start to finish, and then he has a small chance. Ruud will need to focus on what he is good at doing and playing the match to the best of his ability. There are obviously going to be other factors as well. We will have to see how Rafa responds and the concern around his foot don't matter to me anymore. And Rafa has shown time and again that he can do it. There is nothing for anyone us to doubt,” Somdev said.

The 37-year-old however admitted that despite the match-up favouring Nadal, he has always respected his opponents and has brought the same level of intensity and strength across matches in his illustrious career.

"Yes of course (if there is one thing Nadal would want to be wary of Ruud). He has obviously made his way into the final, after winning six matches. So he is playing very good tennis. And Nadal is one of those competitors who has not taken his rivals or opponents lightly. His entire team would be getting the Xs and Os of the situation. He will be respectful of the fact that Ruud has got a great forehand and is so focussed. But anything said, the match-up certainly favour him. And one thing about Rafa is you always know the kind of intensity, the strength, the fight, the focus and the concentration that he brings in time and time again that will be his biggest weapon," he said in response to a Hindustan Times query.

