‘If he gets a six-month suspension…’: Roddick predicts Jannik Sinner’s CAS doping hearing result, uses Swiatek reference

2024 saw Jannik Sinner cement his position as No. 1 in the ATP rankings, but it was also shrouded with controversy. The Italian was hit with a doping scandal during his victorious 2024 US Open campaign, it was revealed that he had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March. Italy's Jannik Sinner will have his CAS hearing next year. (AP)

He avoided a ban after an independent tribunal ruled in his favour, accepting his defense that his results were contaminated unintentionally. But then fast forward to September, WADA appealed to the CAS for a new investigation. WADA also asked for a suspension of one to two years for Sinner.

There will be no CAS hearing at least until February 11 next year and Sinner knows that, which gives his team enough time to prepare. He will also get to feature at the upcoming Australian Open in Melbourne.

Recently Iga Swiatek received a one-month doping ban after testing positive for a banned substance. So will Sinner also receive a short ban? Former tennis player Andy Roddick doesn't think so.

Speaking on his podcast, the American felt that Sinner could face a longer ban when his hearing takes place next year. “I'm always obsessed with precedents. Iga was suspended for a month. I don't know what will happen with Jannik Sinner but I feel like at this point they will do something, they have created a precedent,” he said.

“All the scientists tell us that he has not improved his performance at all. Let's say the sentence is on February 11th, for example, if it's a month, March 11th, he's at the limit of Indian Wells and could probably play Miami. If it's two months it would be April 11th, he would miss Indian Wells and Miami, but it wouldn't be the end of the world for him.

“If it's three months it would be May 11th, with the French Open starting on May 25th. If they give him three months, for me if you're Jannik Sinner, you accept it and we'll close the matter like that. If he gets a six-month suspension, then it would be brutal for him, missing Slams and being released just before the US Open. That would be like screwing him and it would be a big deal,” he added.

Sinner won the Australian Open and US Open this year and will be seeking a successful title defence in Melbourne, in January next year.