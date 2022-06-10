'If Novak wins 23 and I stay with 22, it's something...': Rafael Nadal opens up about setting Grand Slam record

Boris Becker, a three-time finalist at the French Open, hand once said, "To win the Roland Garros one time, it's almost impossible. To win it five times, it is impossible. To win it ten times, it is out of this world." The six-time Grand Slam champion had said this back in 2017 when Nadal had completed La Decime on court Philippe Chatrier. Five years hence, he has added four more to his tally. The record-extending haul last Sunday in Paris steered Nadal two clear Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list. Yet, Nadal has downplayed the GOAT status and admitted that he remained least bothered by the hype around this race.

Speaking to CNN after his straight-set win at Stade Roland Garros, Nadal reacted to GOAT calls of veteran tennis stars and fans requesting French Open to honour the Spaniard with more than just a statue.

"I always consider myself a very normal guy, so if I did it, maybe somebody else can do it," he told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday. "It's obvious the record of 22 grand slams is something much more possible that somebody can increase that record. I am sure that's going to happen; 14 Roland Garros is something ... very difficult."

The 36-year-old admitted that while he would want to end his career with the most Grand Slams, it is not something he is obsessed about.

"Of course, I want to be the player with (most) grand slams in history -- that's competition," said Nadal. "But it's not something that I am obsessed (with) and it's not something that changed my mind ... Honestly, it's something that does not bother me if Novak wins 23 and I stay with 22. I think my happiness will not change at all, not even one percent."

Nadal knows his achievements have now become a pivotal part of history and that is what makes him happy, more than the comparisons he comes about with his peers.

"I achieved my dream and I enjoy what I am doing," said Nadal. "I know the press and people are always caring a lot about this stuff, but in some way, I am an important part of the history of the sport and that makes me feel proud and happy. At the end, it doesn't matter much."

