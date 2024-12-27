Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iga Swiatek breaks silence on controversial doping ban, doesn't expect Jannik Sinner-type WADA appeal

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 27, 2024 08:10 PM IST

Iga Swiatek spoke for the first time on her one-month doping ban and the probability of a Jannik Sinner-type WADA appeal.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek recently served a one-month doping ban, which ended this month. She was handed the ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance, during an out-of-competition test in August The ITIA accepted her defence that her result was positive due to contamination of regulated non-prescription medication melatonin, which was manufactured and sold in Poland.

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a shot during a practice session.(AFP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a shot during a practice session.(AFP)

The doping controversy happened after WADA appealed to CAS about Jannik Sinner's doping independent tribunal verdict, whcih was accepted. The CAS verdict will be passed next year. Swiatek's provisional suspension also saw her miss three tournaments in the autumn season, and she also lost her no. 1 position to Aryna Sabalenka.

Also Read: ITIA chief breaks silence on Swiatek-Sinner doping scandals, blames Halep for her ban: ‘Her level of fault was higher’

Breaking her silence on ban for the first time, Swiatek was asked about the possibiliy of a WADA appeal. She replied, “Well I don't think there is any reason, because I didn't play three tournaments.”

“I was suspended for a long time and I lost (world) number one because of that. I also know how the procedure worked, and I gave every possible evidence and there is not much, honestly, to do more.

“So I'm not expecting an appeal, but I have no influence on what's going to happen,” she added.

After ITIA's decision on Swiatek, some players like Simona Halep criticised the system of double standards, in terms of treating players for similar cases differently. Responding to such accusations, Swiatek said, “I can say from the processes that I went through - and how they treated me from the beginning - that it seemed fair for me.”

“I trust ITIA that, any case they do, they're going to treat every player the same way and fairly,” she added.

According to ITIA's report, Swiatek submitted a list of 14 medications or supplements she was using. Her ban ended on December 4. The three tournaments she missed were Korea Open, China Open and Wuhan Open. Meanwhile, she also had to forfeit her prize money from the Cincinnati Open.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On