Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini French Open 2024 Live Updates: Swiatek faces Paolini challenge in women's singles final

Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini French Open 2024 Live Updates: In what could be an entertaining encounter, Iga Swiatek takes on Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final of the French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, on Saturday. Swiatek, who is top-seeded, will be entering the final with a 20-match French Open winning streak. The Poland ace will be eyeing to win her fourth title in Paris, and the third consecutive one....Read More

Meanwhile, Italy's Paolini will be featuring in her first Major final at the age of 28. She has never crossed the second round at any of the Grand Slam tournaments until the Australian Open in January. She also has secured a berth in the French Open women's doubles final, which is set for Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Paolini said, "Iga is an unbelievable player. ... So young, but so many achievements and Grand Slams. She’s doing well week by week, and that’s not easy. So I have huge respect for her, but ... my goal is to step on court Saturday and try to enjoy the match and to enjoy that moment."

Meanwhile, Swiatek said, "The surface makes my game better. My grip allows me to spin more. I can play more defense points because it’s a bit slower, but on the other hand, I have also more time to attack sometimes. So I feel like I’m just using it well."