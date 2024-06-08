Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini French Open 2024 Live Updates: Swiatek faces Paolini challenge in women's singles final
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini French Open 2024 Live Updates: In what could be an entertaining encounter, Iga Swiatek takes on Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final of the French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, on Saturday. Swiatek, who is top-seeded, will be entering the final with a 20-match French Open winning streak. The Poland ace will be eyeing to win her fourth title in Paris, and the third consecutive one....Read More
Meanwhile, Italy's Paolini will be featuring in her first Major final at the age of 28. She has never crossed the second round at any of the Grand Slam tournaments until the Australian Open in January. She also has secured a berth in the French Open women's doubles final, which is set for Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the match, Paolini said, "Iga is an unbelievable player. ... So young, but so many achievements and Grand Slams. She’s doing well week by week, and that’s not easy. So I have huge respect for her, but ... my goal is to step on court Saturday and try to enjoy the match and to enjoy that moment."
Meanwhile, Swiatek said, "The surface makes my game better. My grip allows me to spin more. I can play more defense points because it’s a bit slower, but on the other hand, I have also more time to attack sometimes. So I feel like I’m just using it well."
Swiatek to match Justine Henin
Swiatek could become the first women's player to clinch three consecutive titles at Roland Garros since Henin did so in 2005-07, and will be the third player to do it after Monica Seles (1990-92).
Swiatek's domination
At the age of 23 years and nine days, Swiatek is seeking to become the youngest player in the open Era to secure their fourth womens singles Roland Garros title.
Paolini chasing history
If Paolini wins both singles and doubles titles, she will become only the eighth woman to achieve such a feat at the French Open after Billie Jean King (1972), Margaret Smith (1973), Chris Evert (1974-75), Virginia Ruzici (1978), Martina Navratilova (1982, 1984), Mary Pierce (2000) and Barbora Krejcikova (2021).
Paolini's path to final
Semifinal: Beat Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1
Quarterfinal: Beat [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Round of 16: Beat Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
Round of 32: Beat Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
Round of 64: Beat [Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-4, 7-6(6)
Round of 128: Beat Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-4
Swiatek's path to final
Semifinal:- Beat [3] Coco Gauff (USA) 6-2, 6-4
Quarterfinal: Beat [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-0, 6-2
Round of 16: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0
Round of 32: Beat Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2
Round of 64: Beat Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5
Round of 128: Beat [Q] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-1, 6-2
Head-to-head
Swiatek leads 2-0 against Paolini in terms of head-to-head, and they first played against each other in Prague, six years ago, and it is their only match-up on clay. They next took on each other in the first round of Swiatek's title-winning run at the 2022 US Open.
Paolini set to make top-10 debut
Paolini will be in the top-10 for the first time in the upcoming WTA rankings. She is Italy's first woman to reach the final at Roland Garros since her current doubles partner Sara Errani came runners-up 12 years ago. It will be interesting to see if she joins 2010 champ Francesca Shiavone as the only Italian to have clinched the French Open title.
Swiatek deadly on clay
Swiatek is deadly on clay and it will be tough for Paolini. Although, Muchova almost did it during last year's final.
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's French Open 2024 women's singles final, at Roland Garros on Saturday. Stay tuned folks!