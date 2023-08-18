‘I’m continually amazed at how Novak Djokovic can…’: Andy Roddick makes bombshell statement

Novak Djokovic continued with his dominant record against Gael Monfils, sealing a 6-3 6-2 Round of 16 victory, at the Cincinnati Masters on Friday. The result saw the Serbian ace stretch his head-to-head record to 19-0 vs Monfils at the ATP tour. Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, hits tennis balls into the crowd after he defeated Gael Monfils, of France.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Speaking on Djokovic's technical ability, former player Andy Roddick hailed the world no. 2 and said, "Novak's record against Gaël Monfils can almost legally drink in this country," Roddick said tongue-in-cheek. "Okay, jokes aside, it was no fault of Monfils'. It was clinical from Novak, sharp from start to finish. I'm continually amazed at how Novak can stop and start his season, as we've seen in the last 3-4 years."

Pointing out Djokovic's mental strength, he also said, "He can instantly pick up right from where he left off. He makes it look way easier than it actually is. He struck the ball beautifully tonight. Yeah it's tough when you're out of the match before it's even started."

Considered by many to be the greatest player in history, Djokovic won the Roland Garros this year to clinch an all-time record 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles. His 23 Grand Slams include a record ten Australian Open trophies. Meanwhile, overall he has bagged 94 singles titles, including a record 67 Big Titles (including his 23 majors, a record 38 Masters and a joint-record six year-end championships).

Djokovic is also the only male player in tennis history to be the reigning champion of all four majors at once across three different surfaces. He is the only man to bag a triple Career Grand Slam in singles by winning each of the four majors at least three times, and the only one to complete the career Golden Masters in singles by winning all nine ATP Masters tournaments, a feat he did twice.

